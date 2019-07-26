Agents confirm Chris Jones will not hold out, is expected at Chiefs training camp

By the Numbers: Kansas City Chiefs training camp It takes a lot to move an NFL team into training camp. Here are just a few of the number of items that the Kansas City Chiefs take with them to St. Joseph. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It takes a lot to move an NFL team into training camp. Here are just a few of the number of items that the Kansas City Chiefs take with them to St. Joseph.

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will not hold out of training camp despite wanting a contract extension, his agents confirmed Friday.

Jones, 25, will report and work out with his teammates at Missouri Western. A team meeting was planned for 2 p.m. Friday, with veterans expected to be in attendance.

Jones, who did not report for the Chiefs’ voluntary offseason workouts or June’s mandatory minicamp, is coming off his best season as a pro, with 15 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles and 35 tackles.

The Mississippi State product and Houston native could’ve held out until Aug. 6 to press the Chiefs in his hopes for an extension, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared this statement from Jones’ agents, the Katz brothers, Friday afternoon:

“He knows his value and if he has to play out his deal in order to reach free agency, then that’s what he will do. For now, he’s focused on winning a Super Bowl for Kansas City.”

