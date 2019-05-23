Defensive star Chris Jones missing from Chiefs’ workouts; contract remains unsettled

Chris Jones does the wave with Special Olympians Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones does the wave with Special Olympians from Missouri and Kansas Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones does the wave with Special Olympians from Missouri and Kansas

The response from Andy Reid when asked about Chris Jones missing from organized team activities was short and to the point.

“Listen, we just go,” Reid said. “You’re here you get better. If you’re not, you don’t.”

Jones, coming off his third and best year, made news for not appearing at the voluntary workouts. It’s not unusual for players to miss practice this time of year, especially when there are contract implications.

Jones, who recorded a team-best 15 1/2 sacks last season when he was named a second-team All-Pro, is in line for a contract extension. He’s set to become a free agent in 2020, but general manager Brett Veach wants to lock him into a deal before then.

“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Veach said in March. “The conversations have started. I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations and they’re getting better.”





Jones is missing time working with a new defensive coordinator, in Steve Spagnuolo, new teammates, like end Kevin Clark, and a new 4-3 base alignment.

But he’s also the team’s top returning player on the defensive side, and the Chiefs have been through this before with top players.

In 2017, Justin Houston, Eric Berry and Marcus Peters missed OTAs.