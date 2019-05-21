Chiefs
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones appears to be absent for start of OTAs
Chiefs DL Chris Jones after AFC Championship loss: ‘We’ll be in this position again’
While most of the Chiefs have reported to the start of organized team activities in Kansas City, at least one member is far away from Arrowhead.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones sent a tweet with the location tagged as Miami Beach, Florida on Tuesday morning, appearing to confirm a Yahoo Sports report that Jones was absent for the start of OTAs.
These offseason team workouts are voluntary. The Chiefs will hold a mandatory minicamp on June 11-13.
Jones, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract, but the two sides have been engaged in ongoing contract extension talks.
“There’s a lot of time to go before the season starts, and he’s certainly a guy that we’ve targeted and would love to get done,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said at March’s league meetings. “The conversations have started.
“I wouldn’t say they are heating up at a rapid pace, but you’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve had two to three of these conversations and they’re getting better.”
Jones lead the Chiefs with 15 1/2 sacks last season.
Comments