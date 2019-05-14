Mahomes, Chiefs’ quarterbacks visit KC police academy as part of National Police Week

Mahomes and Chiefs QBs drive police cars and operate bomb robots during visit to police academy In honor of National Police Week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks visited the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in the Northland. May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In honor of National Police Week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks visited the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in the Northland. May 15 is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Patrick Mahomes knew what was coming, but he still jumped.

Standing on the catwalk in a building used to simulate home raids, Mahomes covered his ears and looked away from the front door.

Even so, the Chiefs quarterback was startled by the loud detonation of the officer’s “flashbang” device.

“If that ever went off in my house for some odd reason, I’d put my hands behind my back and get out of the way,” he said.

Mahomes, along with quarterbacks Chad Henne and Chase Litton, visited the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on Tuesday afternoon as a part of National Police Week.

The police showed the quarterbacks a range of tactics and tools used to do their jobs, including bulletproof vests, sniper rifles and a robot able to dismantle bombs. All three also got to drive police cruisers around a track; later, they took turns controlling the bomb squad’s robot.

“It was almost like when you have those little cars as a kid and you’re trying to drive them around the driveway, but it’s a whole different level with having the camera and having to work a million buttons on the little pad that they had,” Mahomes said of controlling the robot. “So I just used the three that they showed me.”





Afterward, Mahomes presented the police officers with a game ball.





“The things the police do for our community on a day-to-day basis and don’t get recognized for it,” Mahomes said, “it’s good to come out and support them because they support us in every single way.”

Though he experienced wearing a 50-pound bulletproof vest and holding a sniper rifle, Mahomes probably won’t be officially suiting up for the police force in the near future.

“I definitely would think about it,” he said. “I know (Chiefs general manager Brett) Veach probably isn’t happy with me doing it any time soon. At the same time, it would be cool to see what they did on a day-to-day basis, but I know it’d be hard and grinding to put on that 80-pound vest and run around.”





