Derrick Johnson breaks huddle with Chiefs a final time, retires in Kansas City

Derrick Johnson came back to Kansas City for one final huddle break.

The linebacker signed a one-day contract and retired as a Chief on Wednesday afternoon at the team’s practice facility.

Rather than having a ceremonial final tackle — like Jamaal Charles’ final handoff from Patrick Mahomes a week ago — the Chiefs had Johnson break the huddle a final time.

Johnson retires as the Chiefs’ career tackles leader with 1,262, and he was selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

“It’s official now, the New chapter begins,” Johnson tweeted. “I can’t thank the chiefs organization enough for rolling the red carpet out for my retirement. God has really been good to me over the years to say the least. Thanks to the Coaches, Players and Chiefs Fans for an amazing dream come true.”

Taken by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2005 draft. Johnson spent 13 seasons in Kansas City before playing the final six games of his career in Oakland last year.

As a part of his retirement ceremony, Johnson received a framed jersey from punter Dustin Colquitt, who was also drafted by the team in 2005.

