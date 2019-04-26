New Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman on homophobic tweets: ‘That’s not who I am today’

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs draft picks Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team.

Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman, selected by the Chiefs with the No. 56 pick Friday night, is the latest athlete to have troubling tweets surface from his past.

In a three-year span from 2012-16, Hardman posted a series of tweets with homophobic language.

“I hope you know being gay .. ! You gone go to hell ? JustSaying .. ! ,” Hardman tweeted on March 24, 2013.

Hardman, now 21, was 13 years old when he began sending the tweets.

“That’s a long time ago,” Hardman said. “That’s probably immature of me at the time to tweet things like that. That’s my fault for doing that. I came a long way from that. That’s not who I am today.

“It’s a really immature decision on my part to even tweet anything like that. I’ve just got to live with that decision that I made and just move forward from it.”

Reid also spoke about Hardman's social media posts Friday night.





"He was a kid," Reid said. "He said some things he shouldn't have said. Kids do that. I've had a lot of kids, and I've got a lot of grandkids. They can surprise me with some things. That's part of growing up."






