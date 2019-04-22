Mahomes named Sportsman of the Year by Kansas City Sports Commission

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Add another award to Patrick Mahomes’ lengthy list.

The Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP will be honored as Kansas City’s Sportsman of the Year by the Kansas City Sports Commission at a June banquet presented by Populous.

It’s not the first time this offseason Mahomes has been featured at an awards banquet at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown-Muehlebach Tower. In March, he was a headliner at the 101 Awards as the AFC Offensive Player of the Year.

This time around, Mahomes is one of six honorees at the June 13 awards banquet.

Stanford volleyball players and two-time national champs Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris are the Sportswomen of the Year, while Kansas City T-Bones GM Chris Browne is the Executive of the Year.

Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball coach Ben McCollum earned the Coach of the Year award for going undefeated and winning the 2019 NCAA DII national championship. Former OU softball player Paige Parker, now an assistant coach at William Jewell College, is the Community Champion.

“As the hometown sports architecture firm, we couldn’t be more proud to support Kansas City’s hometown sports heroes,” said Earl Santee, FAIA, Managing Director of Populous, in a release. “The accomplishments of those being honored continue to inspire and raise the bar for the next-generation of leadership in sports.”





In addition to the awards recipients, Kansas football coach Les Miles and Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman will also appear at the banquet.

Information about purchasing a table sponsorship for the event can be found at sportkc.org.

