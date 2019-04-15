Chiefs

As Tiger roared at Masters, Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes tracked his boyhood hero’s progress

Patrick Mahomes reflects on Tiger Woods victory at the Masters

Patrick Mahomes reflects on Tiger Woods comeback and his victory at the Masters on Sunday in Augusta.
Patrick Mahomes reflects on Tiger Woods comeback and his victory at the Masters on Sunday in Augusta. By

The cheers for Tiger Woods during his march to The Masters championship on Sunday extended to the NFL MVP.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he was thrilled to see Woods capture the 15th major title of his career and first since 2008, first on his Twitter account @PatrickMahomes as the event unfolded, and then on Monday when speaking to reporters at the team’s training facility.

“Growing up, Tiger was one of my childhood heroes,” said Mahomes, who was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player last season after throwing 50 touchdown passes and leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game.

At 23, Mahomes is 20 years younger than Woods. Mahomes had not turned 2 when Woods won his first major, the 1997 Masters.

“The excitement and passion he had for the game, it was awesome,” Mahomes said. “For him to have all the stuff happen and all the injuries, as a competitor, as an athlete, you understand how you can feel sometimes when you’re not able to perform at your best.

“And for him to bounce back and got out there and win that, it was a special sight and a special scene, and I’m glad he got to do that with his family there to support him.”

