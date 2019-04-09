Chiefs to play Bengals, Steelers, 49ers and Packers in preseason

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown.

The Chiefs on Tuesday announced who they will be playing in their four preseason games this year.

The preseason opener will be against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Game two will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a home game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs haven’t been home for a Week 3 preseason game, in which the starters play most of the game, since 2015.

The Chiefs will conclude the preseason in Green Bay against the Packers.

Dates and times for the four games will be announced later, but all will be televised on KCTV (Channel 5) in the Kansas City area.