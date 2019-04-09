Chiefs

Chiefs to play Bengals, Steelers, 49ers and Packers in preseason

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. By

The Chiefs on Tuesday announced who they will be playing in their four preseason games this year.

The preseason opener will be against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Game two will be at the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a home game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs haven’t been home for a Week 3 preseason game, in which the starters play most of the game, since 2015.

The Chiefs will conclude the preseason in Green Bay against the Packers.

Dates and times for the four games will be announced later, but all will be televised on KCTV (Channel 5) in the Kansas City area.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  

Read Next

Hy-Vee announces it has ‘exclusive partnership’ with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

For Pete's Sake

Hy-Vee announces it has ‘exclusive partnership’ with Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be in Des Moines on Tuesday morning for Hy-Vee’s “Exercising Your Character” event. Hy-Vee also will reveal details of its partnership with Mahomes.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CHIEFS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service