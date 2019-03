Sam Mellinger, Blair Kerkhoff and Brooke Pryor return for the Kansas City Star’s first Chiefs A-Team podcast of the new league year to discuss the Chiefs’ free-agency moves — including the release of longtime veterans Eric Berry and Justin Houston — along with NFL Draft strategies and the latest in the investigation involving Tyreek Hill.

https://soundcloud.com/user-896645475-691934093/happy-new-league-year-free-agency-draft-decisions-and-tyreek-hill