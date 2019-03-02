Chiefs

Chiefs tight end Kelce has ‘clean-up’ surgery, should be ready for July training camp

By Brooke Pryor

March 02, 2019 01:47 PM

By
INDIANAPOLIS

Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end Travis Kelce had surgery on his ankle recently, according to league sources.

Kelce’s surgery addressed a minor issue, and it’s not expected to be a long term issue.

News of Kelce’s surgery, also described as a “clean-up” procedure, was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo on Saturday morning.

Kelce wasn’t on the Chiefs’ injury report leading up to the AFC Championship Game and didn’t miss any time with injuries this season.

