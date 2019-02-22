Chiefs sign four free agents, including former first-round pick E.J. Manuel

The Chiefs announced the signing of four free agents on Friday, including quarterback E.J. Manuel.
The others: wide receivers Sammie Coates and Davon Grayson and defensive back Dontae Johnson.
Manuel is a former first-round draft selection of the Buffalo Bills. He started 10 games as a rookie but wasn’t the primary starter after that 2013 season. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and appeared in two games. He was out of football in 2018.
In his career, Manuel has thrown for 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 58.1 percent of his passes.
Coates, a former third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was traded to the Cleveland Browns after two seasons and appeared in two games for the Houston Texans in 2018. Coates has 29 receptions and two touchdowns in his career.
Grayson had signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina in May and was waived with an injury designation.
Johnson is a five-year NFL veteran who started all 16 games at cornerback for the San Francisco 49ers in 2017. He appeared in one game for the Bills last season. He has two career interceptions, both returned for touchdowns.
