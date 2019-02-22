Chiefs

Chiefs have seven selections in 2019 NFL Draft after gaining compensatory pick

By Brooke Pryor

February 22, 2019 02:14 PM

The Chiefs have one more draft pick to work with in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Based on a formula that considers players lost and gained in free agency, the Chiefs have been awarded a compensatory sixth-round draft pick, No. 214 overall. The Chiefs were one of 15 teams to receive an extra pick.

According to league rules, teams that lost more or better compensatory free agents than they acquired in the previous year were eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The formula to determine compensatory free agents considers salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Last year in free agency, the Chiefs lost wide receiver Albert Wilson, offensive lineman Zach Fulton and cornerback Terrance Mitchell, among others. But the team gained a handful of free agents, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins and linebacker Anthony Hitchens. With Watkins and Hitchens essentially canceling out the losses of Wilson and Fulton, the team was rewarded for the loss of Mitchell with the sixth-round pick. Other moves considered in this year’s formula were the losses of Bennie Logan and Kevin Pierre-Louis and the additions of Chad Henne and Damien Williams.

The Chiefs also have a first-round pick (No. 29 overall) and two second-round picks (No. 61 and No. 63) along with third-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-round picks. The draft is April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.

