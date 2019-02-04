With players entering Hall of Fame, Chiefs could get early start to 2019 season

Chiefs fans who can’t wait for the 2019 season to begin may have less waiting time than other teams’ fans.

The Chiefs are a prime candidate to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 1.

Why the Chiefs?

The preseason opener traditionally includes teams with former players who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame that weekend.

The Chiefs have two, tight end Tony Gonzalez and safety Johnny Robinson, along with cornerback Ty Law, who played two seasons in Kansas City.

Last year’s Hall of Fame Game matched the Ravens and Bears, with their former linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher honored that weekend.

But the Chiefs weren’t the only organization with multiple Hall of Famers announced Saturday. The Broncos were represented by owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey. Also, Law finished his career in Denver.

The game traditionally pits teams from the AFC and NFC. Teams from the same division wouldn’t be matched up.

Teams that play in the Hall of Fame Game can open training camp a week early.

The Chiefs have played in the Hall of Fame Game three times: 2003, when Hank Stram and Marcus Allen were inducted, 1987 (Len Dawson) and 1972 (Lamar Hunt).

The Chiefs also could be in line for the regular-season opener on Thursday Night Football, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs would travel to Super Bowl champion New England for that game. The same teams opened the 2017 season in Foxborough, Mass., with the Chiefs pulling the upset.

There are other opening game possibilities, according to Schefter, including a matchup between the Bears and Packers, to commemorate the league’s 100th anniversary.

Schedules for the preseason and regular season are announced by the NFL in April. The Chiefs know their regular-season opponents for 2019, and they know they’ll meet the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City.