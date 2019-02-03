Fan who pointed laser at Tom Brady reportedly will be banned from Arrowhead Stadium

The fan who flashed a laser at Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during last month’s AFC Championship Game reportedly has been identified and is facing a lifetime ban from Arrowhead Stadium.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Chiefs officials used videotape and eyewitnesses to find the culprit after William Joy of KMBC (Ch. 5) first shared footage of a green light being directed at Brady.
Schefter said prosecutors in Jackson County will soon bring charges against the fan and the Chiefs will ban that person from Arrowhead Stadium for life.
Michael Mansur, a spokesman for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, says charges have not been filed as of Sunday.
The ESPN story noted “The Kansas City police department initially wanted to cite the fan with disorderly conduct, but Chiefs officials didn’t feel those charges were strong enough and instead have been pushing for ‘the harshest penalty possible,’ in the words of one source.”
The incident happened in the fourth quarter of the championship game, which the Patriots won 37-31 in overtime.
