Chiefs greats Gonzalez, Robinson elected to football Hall of Fame; Law makes cut, too

Not one, but two former Chiefs are joining the Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, tight end Tony Gonzalez and defensive back Johnny Robinson became the 12th and 13th former Chiefs to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Tony G, if there’s ever somebody deserving of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it’s Tony,” team CEO and owner Clark Hunt told the Star. “And then Johnny Robinson has been deserving for almost 50 years. So we’re so glad that he has an opportunity.”

The pair, who received the hallowed hotel room-door knock from Hall of Fame president David Baker Saturday afternoon, were chosen from an 18-member finalist class by 48 selectors during an all-day deliberation process in Atlanta ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson, 80, was the sole senior finalist and needed 80 percent of the vote to be elected.

And while Robinson’s selection was long overdue, Gonzalez was elected the first year he was eligible, becoming the first tight end to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Also elected was cornerback Ty Law, whose career included 2006-07 in Kansas City.

Others elected Saturday included defensive back Champ Bailey, center Kevin Mawae, safety Ed Reed, Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt.

Matt Nagy, an Andy Reid protege who left the Chiefs after the 2017 season to become head coach of the Chicago Bears, was named this year’s NFL coach of the year.

Gonzalez, who was also put in the Chiefs Ring of Honor this season, spent all but five seasons of his 17-year NFL career in Kansas City. By the time he retired in 2013, Gonzalez played in 270 career games and amassed 111 touchdowns on 1,325 receptions — good for second all-time in receptions among all players — for 15,127 yards. He was also selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times, a mark that leads all tight ends. His more than 15,000 receiving yards also leads all tight ends.





Former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in December at Arrowhead Stadium. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

From the time he arrived in Kansas City in 1997, Gonzalez revolutionized the tight end position, transforming the spot from a big-bodied blocker to an offensive weapon. In 2004, he led the league with 102 receptions.

While Gonzalez didn’t have to wait long to get the knock on his hotel room door, Robinson had to wait an inordinate amount of time.

One of only 20 players to play in all 10 years of the AFL and a member of the Texans’ 1962 AFL championship team and Chiefs’ 1970 Super Bowl-championship team, Robinson was snubbed six times for a Hall of Fame spot in the 1980s.

After beginning his pro career as a running back, Robinson spent 10 years as a safety for the Dallas Texans-turned-Chiefs franchise. Robinson had 57 interceptions over his decade at safety and led the AFL with 10 picks in 1966 and the NFL with another 10 in 1970.

Robinson and Gonzalez’s selections were part of a banner day for the organization, one that even Hunt couldn’t predict at the beginning of the season.

“Probably knew that Tony would be eligible and felt that he would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Hunt said. “Johnny Robinson, we’d been hoping for a number of years that the senior committee would recognize him, but didn’t know it was going to be this year. And then of course, (the rise of Chiefs quarterback) Patrick (Mahomes), nobody could’ve predicted that.”