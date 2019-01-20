On a cold day, Chiefs fandom heats up as tailgaters gather early at Arrowhead Stadium

The bitter cold that came after a winter storm this weekend did not dampen the spirit of Chiefs fans who flooded into the parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium Sunday ahead of this evening’s game.

Hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, thousands of fans were tailgating in the Truman Sports Complex.

Many fans had waited in line early in the morning, before the parking lot gates opened at 12:30 p.m., even as the temperature at Kansas City International Airport dipped to 7 degrees with wind chills of -2 degrees.

The good news for Chiefs fans is that afternoon highs on Sunday climbed into the low 20s. But that’s still 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to the weather service.

At the scheduled 5:40 p.m. kickoff of the game, temperatures are expected to be 22 degrees with a wind chill around 14 degrees. Throughout the game, temperatures will fall slightly into the upper teens. Wind chills, however, will drop into the single digits.

But the smiles on the faces of fans were bright.

Fans, all week, have been pumped for the showdown between the Chiefs’ charismatic young quarterback, Patrick Mahomes and the Patriots’ Tom Brady, who has led his team to five Superbowl wins.

Adding to the enthusiasm is that Kansas City is seeking its first Super Bowl appearance in 49 years.

A fan going by the name “Buddha,” and wearing a black and white one-piece overall and wild red wig, welcomed fans entering parking Gate 3 with cheers.

Throughout the parking lots fans were bundled up and draped in Chiefs’ red from head to toe. Among them was Brian Lisenbee of Maywood, Mo., who donned a puffy red hat that could have come out of a Dr. Suess book to show his spirit.

“If I had time,” he said “I was going to put ‘Chiefs Thing 1” on my shirt,” he said.

The freezing temperature wasn’t a problem for Lisenbee, who was tailgating with the Martins family of Taylor, Mo.

The Taylors were in Kansas City for last week’s snow and slush. Today’s weather, they said, was much better.