Chiefs safety Eric Berry active for AFC Championship Game; Duvernay-Tardif inactive

By Brooke Pryor

January 20, 2019 04:31 PM

Eric Berry fueled by Super Bowl in his hometown of Atlanta

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is motivated to play in this weekend's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, to bring home the Lamar Hunt Trophy, and gain a trip to play in his hometown of Atlanta in the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry is motivated to play in this weekend's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, to bring home the Lamar Hunt Trophy, and gain a trip to play in his hometown of Atlanta in the Super Bowl.
Eric Berry’s back again.

After missing the last two games, the Chiefs safety is officially active for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Berry was instrumental in slowing down Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the 2017 season-opening matchup between the two teams.

Berry has missed 15 games this season including the first 13 before playing against the L.A. Chargers and Seattle Seahawks. He didn’t finish either of those games, coming out of halftime against the Chargers and before the final drive against the Seahawks.

With Berry active, he’s expected to start alongside Daniel Sorensen at safety.

Though Berry is available, the Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The guard was activated from the injured reserve list earlier in the week and participated in practice every day. Duvernay-Tardif was injured against Jacksonville in Week 5 and hasn’t played since.

Rookie linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (calf) is also inactive. He was ruled out following Friday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said O’Daniel was injured when he got “rolled up on” a couple of games back.

Chiefs’ inactives

LB Dorian O’Daniel

OL Kahlil McKenzie

OL Jimmy Murray

WR Kelvin Benjamin

TE Deon Yelder

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon

Patriots’ inactives

Duke Dawson

Keionta Davis

James Ferentz

Danny Shelton

Stephen Anderson

Deatrick Wise Jr.

Ufomba Kamalu

