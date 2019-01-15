Chiefs activate offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, release veteran safety

The doctor is in.

Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been activated from the injured reserve list in time for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against New England.

Duvernay-Tardif, a five-year veteran, started the first five games of the season at right guard before fracturing his fibula against Jacksonville. He sustained a Maisonneuve injury, which involved torn ankle ligaments, as well as a fractured fibula.

He was placed on IR, but returned to practice three weeks ago. Tuesday was the deadline to activate him.

In Duvernay-Tardif’s absence, Andrew Wylie started 10 games on the offensive line and earned the club’s Mack Lee Hill award, given to the best first-year player on the team.

With Duvernay-Tardif’s elevation to the 53-man roster, the Chiefs elected to waive Ron Parker. The veteran safety had 77 tackles this season and two interceptions. Signed prior to the regular season after a short stint with Atlanta, Parker started 14 games this season and provided depth when the Chiefs were down two starting safeties.

In recent weeks, though, the coaching staff elected to go with a younger look at safety, starting Jordan Lucas and Daniel Sorensen while also mixing in Eric Murray.

Parker, who spent five seasons with the Chiefs prior to this year, played eight snaps against the Colts in the divisional round, but he was inactive against the Seahawks in Week 16. He was active against the Raiders in Week 17 but only played six snaps.