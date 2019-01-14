Chiefs

Chiefs’ Sammy Watkins feeling ‘good’ after playing Saturday; no LDT decision yet

By Brooke Pryor

January 14, 2019 02:05 PM

Days after playing in his first game in more than a month, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins is feeling good.

Watkins, who first injured his foot against Cleveland on Nov. 4, played 81 snaps — or 93 percent — in the divisional-round playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I think he’s doing OK,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Monday. “He felt good after the game. He felt pretty good yesterday. He’s sore just from playing, but the foot feels good.”

Reid said the other players who’ve been listed as day-to-day — safety Eric Berry, running back Spencer Ware, linebacker Dorian O’Daniel — will continue to be day-to-day ahead of the AFC Championship Game matchup with the Patriots.

We’ll see how it goes as they work through the next couple of days,” he said.

Berry, dealing with a sore heel that’s caused him to miss all but two games this season, was inactive on Saturday, and Reid didn’t offer much of an update on his availability for Sunday.

I’m not disappointed,” Reid said of Berry not playing Saturday. “We’ve had great communication through the process. And most important that when and if he can play, he can protect himself and play at the level he wants to play at. He didn’t feel like he was at that level. He’s been great with communicating. One of those deals.

“If he can go, he can go. If he can’t, he can’t. I’m proud of the guys who stepped in and played and played at such a high level to give us an opportunity to be here.”

The Chiefs also have a big decision looming on the possible return of offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The deadline to activate him from Injured Reserve is Tuesday. The right guard, who fractured his fibula against Jacksonville in Week 5, has been practicing for the last three weeks, but he hasn’t been a part of the official injury report because he’s still on IR.

“We’ll see how he does throughout the day,” Reid said. “And then (GM) Brett (Veach) and I will get together and talk through that.”

