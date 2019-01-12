AFC Championship Game tickets go on sale Monday. Here’s how to get them

A sentence written for the first time:

Tickets for the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale Monday.

The Chiefs will play host to the AFC title game for the first time in franchise history on Sunday against the winner of Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers-New England Patriots game.

The title game will kick off at 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at noon Monday and can be purchased online at chiefs.com. Upper-level tickets start at $180 and lower-level tickets start at $290 each.

Jackson County taxpayers get the first shot. There will be an allotment for them beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. They can buy tickets in person at the Arrowhead ticket office on the northwest side of the stadium or at a secondary office located at the Sprint Gate.

Those buying tickets early have to show one form of identification, which includes a photo of the person purchasing tickets and a paid personal 2017 Jackson County, Missouri, property tax receipt.

Season-ticket holders also will get an early shot at tickets and information will be emailed directly to them.

Delivery of all tickets will be mobile-only and there is a six-ticket limit.

Also, prepaid parking passes for the AFC Championship Game purchased through the team are $50, a $10 price increase. Parking at the tollgates on Sunday will remain $60 cash only. Prepaid passes can be purchased at chiefs.com.

According to TicketIQ.com, the average price for at ticket to the championship game on the secondary market is $522.

The Chiefs’ regular-season average was $132 per ticket.