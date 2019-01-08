Chiefs

Sammy Watkins, Eric Berry return to Chiefs practice

By Brooke Pryor

January 08, 2019 04:51 PM

Andy Reid not holding anything back as Chiefs prepare for Colts

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't looking back at past playoff losses against the Indianapolis Colts, and doesn't plan on holding anything back in his scheming for Saturday's January 12, 2019 playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't looking back at past playoff losses against the Indianapolis Colts, and doesn't plan on holding anything back in his scheming for Saturday's January 12, 2019 playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

For the first time in more than a month, wide receiver Sammy Watkins was on the Chiefs’ practice field.

Watkins, who first injured his foot against the Browns on Nov. 4, was a partial participant Tuesday afternoon along with safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware as the Chiefs prepare for Saturday’s home AFC divisional playoff game against Indianapolis at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watkins hasn’t played since the first quarter of the Rams game on Nov. 19. He tried to practice on Dec. 6, but was unable to go. Shortly after that, he was placed in a walking boot for three weeks to alleviate pressure on his injured foot. Watkins came out of the boot two weeks ago.

He’s working through his stuff and getting back out there,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Just having him adds to the arsenal of guys I have on this offense. I am excited to get him intermixed with everyone and get him going again.”

After steadily practicing for a month, Berry missed Friday’s practice prior to the Week 17 finale against the Raiders, and he was inactive for that game. Berry missed the first 13 games of the season because of a sore heel that first flared up during training camp.

Ware (hamstring) hasn’t played in a game since getting injured against the Ravens.

Rookie Dorian O’Daniel was the only Chiefs player to miss practice completely. He’s dealing with a calf and ankle injury.

Meanwhile in Indianapolis, 10 Colts players — including tight end Eric Ebron and receiver T.Y. Hilton — were unable to practice. The team just did a walkthrough on Tuesday, but if they had practiced, that group of players wouldn’t have been able to participate.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  