Sammy Watkins, Eric Berry return to Chiefs practice

For the first time in more than a month, wide receiver Sammy Watkins was on the Chiefs’ practice field.

Watkins, who first injured his foot against the Browns on Nov. 4, was a partial participant Tuesday afternoon along with safety Eric Berry and running back Spencer Ware as the Chiefs prepare for Saturday’s home AFC divisional playoff game against Indianapolis at Arrowhead Stadium.

#Chiefs and #Colts injury report. A reminder: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif isn’t listed because he’s still on IR pic.twitter.com/xAtO9IslIi — Lynn Worthy (@LWorthySports) January 8, 2019

Watkins hasn’t played since the first quarter of the Rams game on Nov. 19. He tried to practice on Dec. 6, but was unable to go. Shortly after that, he was placed in a walking boot for three weeks to alleviate pressure on his injured foot. Watkins came out of the boot two weeks ago.

“He’s working through his stuff and getting back out there,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “Just having him adds to the arsenal of guys I have on this offense. I am excited to get him intermixed with everyone and get him going again.”

After steadily practicing for a month, Berry missed Friday’s practice prior to the Week 17 finale against the Raiders, and he was inactive for that game. Berry missed the first 13 games of the season because of a sore heel that first flared up during training camp.

Ware (hamstring) hasn’t played in a game since getting injured against the Ravens.

Rookie Dorian O’Daniel was the only Chiefs player to miss practice completely. He’s dealing with a calf and ankle injury.

Meanwhile in Indianapolis, 10 Colts players — including tight end Eric Ebron and receiver T.Y. Hilton — were unable to practice. The team just did a walkthrough on Tuesday, but if they had practiced, that group of players wouldn’t have been able to participate.