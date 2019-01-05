Chiefs

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Raiders game

By Brooke Pryor

January 05, 2019 03:53 PM

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill: ‘I’ve got some good camera skills’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored the touchdown that gave Patrick Mahomes a team record for the most touchdowns passes in a single season, then he jumped into the stands to show off his camera skills.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored the touchdown that gave Patrick Mahomes a team record for the most touchdowns passes in a single season, then he jumped into the stands to show off his camera skills.
By

Tyreek Hill is giving the NFL a little more money.

The Chiefs receiver was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the win against the Oakland Raiders last week. The fine stems from a taunting penalty he picked up following Damien Williams’ second-quarter touchdown.

Hill was aggressively chirping at the Raiders after the score, drawing a flag and a 15-yard penalty. The exchange also led to some pushing and shoving after the play, and Hill was in the middle of it.

Hill also showed a peace sign during a touchdown score against the Raiders, but he wasn’t fined for that gesture this time.

Earlier this year, Hill was fined the same amount for a peace sign he flashed against the Rams, and he reportedly got a warning letter for an earlier celebration where he jumped behind a camera at Arrowhead to celebrate a touchdown score.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

for-petes-sake

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  