Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Raiders game

Tyreek Hill is giving the NFL a little more money.

The Chiefs receiver was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the win against the Oakland Raiders last week. The fine stems from a taunting penalty he picked up following Damien Williams’ second-quarter touchdown.

Hill was aggressively chirping at the Raiders after the score, drawing a flag and a 15-yard penalty. The exchange also led to some pushing and shoving after the play, and Hill was in the middle of it.

Hill also showed a peace sign during a touchdown score against the Raiders, but he wasn’t fined for that gesture this time.

Earlier this year, Hill was fined the same amount for a peace sign he flashed against the Rams, and he reportedly got a warning letter for an earlier celebration where he jumped behind a camera at Arrowhead to celebrate a touchdown score.