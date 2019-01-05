Chiefs Twitter Q&A: playoffs and (lack of) New Year’s Resolutions

I’m trying to resist starting out this column with a “New Year, same stuff” joke, and let me tell you, it’s been difficult. I typed at least three jokes before deleting them all because it’s January 5 and y’all are probably sick of hearing them. I can’t say I blame you.

I don’t know about y’all, but I’m sick of making new year’s resolutions. Let’s be honest. Making them on Jan. 1 is just setting yourself up for failure two (or less) weeks later. I think last year I made a resolution to read a book a month. I love reading. It’s one of my favorite things to do on vacation and on airplanes.

And you know how many books I read last year? No clue. Might’ve been 12. Might’ve been 10. Might’ve been 15. I didn’t count because I decided I didn’t want to be disappointed in myself over something that should just bring me joy. I thought about setting a work out goal or a weight loss goal, but again, why set myself up for failure? I’m a millennial woman. I have to deal with enough self-loathing as it is.

So, this is my non-resolution resolution: be happy in 2019. Find the humor in the frustrating stuff. Do something that makes you happy whenever you get the chance. Accept that not everything will go right. And also watch more sports. You’ll never regret a day spent watching sports. Maybe that’s just me.

OK, that’s all I’ve got in the way of self-help advice. You’re not here for that. You’re here for sports things.

It is a new year, but I’m back with my same attempt to answer your Chiefs and Chiefs-adjacent Twitter questions. With the bye this week, we were light on questions. I have full faith that y’all will bring your A games next week.

Is Berry good to go? — Gerg Froster (@GergFroster) January 2, 2019

That’s the million dollar question — or maybe the $19 million question. I think it’s not a great sign that he missed last Friday’s practice and wasn’t active for the Raiders game. We’ll know more when the Chiefs start practicing after the bye, but I’m leaning toward not expecting him to be able to go, or at least not being able to go for a full game, in the Chiefs’ first playoff game.

Do you think Damien Williams' contract extension is a sign that he will be their starter going forward or just that he will be with the team next year and may have a shot at the job? — DoJo (@kilikkun) January 2, 2019

Maybe not the automatic starter going forward, but I think it’s a vote of confidence in Williams and a sign that he’ll have every opportunity to compete for the starting job next year. He’s been one of the pleasant surprises for the team this year, and I think locking him in for a couple years was a really smart move.

In what soul crushing way will the Chiefs choose to lose this year? — Zac (@PowercatZac) January 2, 2019

I’m not going to put that negative energy out there with my macabre prediction. Just hang on to Patrick Mahomes words: “I know with the history and stuff like that, but at the same time, we are a different generation. I am ready to go out there and win football games at Arrowhead.”

Does a beat writer get paid extra if the team they cover advances further in the playoffs? Is it like working overtime? — BigDave (@dontbreakgIass) January 2, 2019

We get paid in extra press box meals. Which, honestly, isn’t the worst thing in the world. Depending on the stadium, of course. For what it’s worth, Arrowhead’s halftime chicken tenders are the best in the league.

Whats the word on LDT and Sammy? — Witmer (@BCWitmer) January 3, 2019

Not much. The last update we got from Andy Reid on Monday was pretty vague. I think LDT will be more likely to play than Watkins, but that’s just my best guess.

This was Reid’s answer when we asked him about it: “We will have to see throughout the next week here just exactly how that goes. I can’t really tell you anything right now. The ones you mentioned (Spencer Ware, Watkins, LDT, Berry) are day-to-day situations. Let’s just see how it plays out and how the guys do. I’m sure some of them will be through the following week, too, as far as the game week goes. We will just have to see how it all goes.”

Rank from weakest to strongest on the possible divisional playoff opponents for the Chiefs — James (@15KCfan) January 3, 2019

We’ve talked about this a couple times on Facebook Live, and there’s a case to be made for each of the three possibilities that they’re the best or the worst matchup for the Chiefs. My personal feeling is that I think the Ravens are the worst matchup for the Chiefs, or the one that would give them the most problems. Lamar Jackson is a nightmare to defend and the Ravens defense would be the most difficult to deal with. The Colts are really hot right now, and that’s scary for the Chiefs. It might be crazy to say this, but I think the Chargers are the best matchup. It would be really hard for LA to beat KC twice in Arrowhead in the same year. Of course, anything’s possible, but that’s just my gut feeling. So to recap, from worst matchup to best: Ravens, Colts, Chargers.