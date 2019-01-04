Chiefs

Cheer on the Chiefs with The Star’s A-Team 2.0 next week

The Kansas City Star

January 04, 2019 05:49 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 50 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By

The Kansas City Star’s Chiefs A-Team 2.0 has a special lineup of Facebook Live sessions arranged for next week — Chiefs playoff week in Kansas City.

The A-Team — columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, and reporters Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy and Blair Kerkhoff — will be broadcasting live from Boulevard Brewing on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the Chiefs continue their march toward Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

They’ll be back on the air for a pre-game episode Saturday afternoon before the Chiefs’ Jan. 12 playoff opener, and again after the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Subscribe to the KC Star Sports Pass, the $30/year subscription granting access to all of The Star’s sports content at Kansascity.Com.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

sam-mellinger

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

  Comments  