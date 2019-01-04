Cheer on the Chiefs with The Star’s A-Team 2.0 next week

The Kansas City Star’s Chiefs A-Team 2.0 has a special lineup of Facebook Live sessions arranged for next week — Chiefs playoff week in Kansas City.

The A-Team — columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian, and reporters Brooke Pryor, Lynn Worthy and Blair Kerkhoff — will be broadcasting live from Boulevard Brewing on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as the Chiefs continue their march toward Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

They’ll be back on the air for a pre-game episode Saturday afternoon before the Chiefs’ Jan. 12 playoff opener, and again after the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Subscribe to the KC Star Sports Pass, the $30/year subscription granting access to all of The Star’s sports content at Kansascity.Com.