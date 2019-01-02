Patrick Mahomes wasn’t Pro Football Focus’ top-rated QB, but he won its All-Pro honor

Pro Football Focus, the NFL analytics site, is out with its finial position grades, and the top-rated quarterback is … not Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs’ second-year pro took the second spot, behind the Saints’ Drew Brees.
PFF drills down and includes several categories that are not part of the NFL passer rating statistic. Brees and Mahomes also finished 1-2 on that list.
In the PFF math, Brees finished a “3-1 big-time throw to turnover-worthy throw ratio.” His overall PFF grade was 94.7.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Mahomes’ 93.2 grade was constructed on a NFL-best marks of a 134.2 clean passer rating and 46 big-time throws.
Rounding out the PFF top 10: the Colts’ Andrew Luck (91.1), Philip Rivers of the Chargers (90.8), the Patriots’ Tom Brady (90.7), the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (87.2), Jared Goff of the Rams (85.5), Browns’ rookie Baker Mayfield (84.5) and the Falcons’ Matt Ryan (84.3).
The bottom-five countdown starts with the Jaguars’ Blake Bortles, then Mitchell Trubisky of the Bears, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen of the Cardinals and in last is Ryan Tannehill of the Dolphins.
But Pro Football Focus selected Mahomes to its All-Pro team, with Brees on the second team. The explanation: “It was a tight one, but in the end, it came down to consistency. Mahomes had one game grade below 65.0 all season long while Brees had three such outings.”
Mahomes and Brees lead their top-seeded teams into the AFC and NFC playoffs.
Joining Mahomes on the All-Pro team were wide receiver Tyreek Hill and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. On the second team were tight end Travis Kelce, defensive end Chris Jones and rookie kick returner Tremon Smith.
Comments