Chiefs

Chiefs’ Bieniemy to interview with four teams for head coaching job: report

By Brooke Pryor

January 02, 2019 11:27 AM

NFL teams interested in Chiefs Eric Bieniemy as their head coach

Several NFL teams have expressed interest in interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be a head coach. Chiefs quarter Patrick Mahomes thinks Bieniemy would be an good head coach.
By
Up Next
Several NFL teams have expressed interest in interviewing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to be a head coach. Chiefs quarter Patrick Mahomes thinks Bieniemy would be an good head coach.
By

The Chiefs are taking it easy this week with the first-round playoff bye, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is reportedly staying plenty busy with four interviews for head coaching jobs in the next three days.

According to an NFL Network report, Bieniemy will interview with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday before interviewing with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday and Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. He has also declined a request to interview with the Arizona Cardinals, according to the report.

Per NFL rules, the interviews will take place in Kansas City.

Bieniemy has been Kansas City’s offensive coordinator for one season, but he has an extensive resume as an NFL running backs coach with the Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings and spent time as a college offensive coordinator at Colorado, his alma mater.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expressed his support of Bieniemy on Monday.

“I think you guys know I’m a big fan of his,” Reid said. “I think he’ll be phenomenal.”

Former Chiefs and NFL players, including Jamaal Charles, took to Twitter on Wednesday to pump up the offensive coordinator.

Reid’s assistants have been successful making the jump to head coach. Longtime Reid disciple Matt Nagy made the move from Reid’s offensive coordinator to Chicago’s head coach in the offseason. Nagy’s had considerable success in his first season as a head coach, taking the Bears to an NFC North Division title. He followed a path set by Doug Pederson two years earlier when Pederson went from the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator to the Eagles’ head coach, winning the Super Bowl last season. The two former Reid assistants will play each other this weekend in the Wild Card round.

Should Bieniemy join Pederson and Nagy in the head coaching ranks, Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka could be next up to take over the offensive coordinator spot. Though Kafka is young — he’s 31 — he’s been impressive as Patrick Mahomes’ position coach. Prior to taking over the quarterback room this year, Kafka was an offensive quality control coach for the Chiefs in 2017 and a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2016. He was a college quarterback at Northwestern and was drafted in the fourth round by Reid’s Eagles in 2010. He was only there for a couple seasons, but that’s where his relationship with Reid began to develop.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  