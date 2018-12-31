How the maligned Chiefs defense flexed its muscle, earned NFL playoffs’ top AFC seed

The Chiefs’ much-maligned defense needed that game in every way. Sure, they knew they were assured a playoff berth no matter what, but they also knew they had reasons for concern. The tide was rising.

They’d inserted new starters into the defensive lineup due to both injury and desperation. Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s job security has been a topic of discussion for local and national pundits. Coach Andy Reid’s decision to shake up the lineup with younger players, and his use of All-Pro safety Eric Berry, also drew criticism.

Word came an hour before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders that Berry (heel) wouldn’t even be active. But the Chiefs responded with a defense-driven 35-3 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Hell of a game for those guys,” Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said of the defense. “I know I’m talking in third person, but hell of a game. Three points! You can’t beat that. Thanks to to Bob, he had the scheme ready. Players were ready.”

Oakland’s three points represented a season low allowed by the Chiefs. The defense orchestrated a tenfold reduction in Raiders scoring from the game between the teams earlier in the month.

Jones described the past week as tough because the Chiefs knew they’d had a chance to win — and should have won — their previous two games: against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, they absorbed two losses that fell on the defense, according to Jones.

“We know what we’re capable of,” said Jones, who saw his sack streak snapped after 11 consecutive games. “We kind of fell short the last two past games. We knew we had to make a statement this game.”

The Chiefs held the Raiders to less than 300 total yards of offense, and the Raiders never moved the ball past the Kansas City 32-yard line, let alone into the red zone. The Chiefs’ defense outscored the Raiders on its own thanks to Dan Sorensen’s first-quarter interception return for a touchdown.

Sunday’s win carried with it the AFC West crown and the knowledge that the Chiefs will have homefield advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs. That is, until and unless they reach the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

“It means everything, the third time that we’ve been able to put on the hat and shirt,” Sorensen said of the AFC West championship gear distributed to players after the game. “The biggest thing is we’ll be here for the next two playoff games, in Kansas City.”





The Chiefs forced more turnovers (four) than they allowed points, and they snapped Oakland quarterback Derek Carr’s streak of pass attempts without an interception — 325 coming into the weekend — which stretched all the way back to Week 5.

SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs inside linebackers Reggie Ragland and Anthony Hitchens react to the 35-3 win over the Oakland Raiders to win the AFC West championship and the top seed in the playoffs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

“We take a lot of pride in (creating turnovers), because we know if we can get the ball in Pat’s hands — y’all see what he do when he’s got the ball,” veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston said of Chiefs quarterback Justin Houston. “We just want to keep the ball in our offense’s hands because they can make plays at any time.”





Opposing offenses accumulated gaudy statistics against the Chiefs throughout the season. The Chiefs’ defense had given up the fourth-most points (28.8 per game) and the second-most yards (413.1) headed into the regular season’s final weekend, but they’d continued to win.

Early in the season, the defense demonstrated a knack for providing one key moment, one key stop — a turnover, a sack, a three-and-out — when it mattered most.

The opposite had been true in recent weeks. Needing one win to secure the AFC West title and a bye for the playoffs, the Chiefs lost at home against the Chargers and on the road against the Seahawks.

They gave up 29 points and what was at one point a 14-point lead against the Chargers. The Seahawks scored 38 points and Russell Wilson picked them apart with both his legs and his arm.

“I feel like this was working towards the playoffs and giving us a little energy boost for the playoffs,” said Chiefs inside linebacker Reggie Ragland, who had an interception. “If we play like we know we can play, we can be unstoppable on defense. We’ve just got to keep doing that, being consistent, just knowing what to do out there.”

Starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, who missed the game in Seattle following hand surgery, played with protective padding on his right hand and wrist against the Raiders. He made a team-high 12 tackles (nine solo).

The bye week gives Fuller more time to rest and heal, as it does safety Jordan Lucas (neck), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (concussion) and Berry. The win also boosts the confidence of a defense that had been widely viewed as the unit that could keep the team from reaching its ultimate goals.

“We’ve always been in a good place,” inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. “That’s one thing about our defense. Even when we wasn’t playing well at times, we still came in and worked. We still worked on our craft. We were trying. We were not just giving up on each other. We have an outstanding offense, and it wouldn’t be fair for us to give up on them. We’re still working at it.”