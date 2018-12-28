Chiefs, Raiders players to watch: Keep an eye on Tyreek Hill, Karl Joseph

The Chiefs are still trying to wrap up a No. 1 seed and homefield advantage this weekend. Here are a couple players to watch in the high-stakes game.
No. 10 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
24 years old, 5-10, 185 pounds, 3rd season
In the first matchup between the two teams, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a virtual non-factor. Hill had just one catch for 13 yards — his lowest output of the season — in that 40-33 win. This time around, the Chiefs will need more production from the speedy receiver. His Dec. 2 output might’ve been a fluke, but the Raiders’ blanket coverage of Hill certainly helped keep the Pro Bowler from turning in a typical performance. With Sammy Watkins out and the running back situation not quite as stable as when Kareem Hunt was anchoring it, the Chiefs will have to rely even more on Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Hill hasn’t scored a touchdown in the last four games and is averaging 68 yards and 4.25 catches per contest. With 14 yards Sunday, he’ll pass Derrick Alexander’s single-season franchise record for receiving yards.
No. 35 Charvarius Ward, CB, Chiefs
22 years old, 6-1, 198 pounds, 1st season
Charvarius Ward got his welcome-to-the-league moment a week ago in Seattle when he got his first career start over veteran Orlando Scandrick. The rookie had a couple of major learning moments in that game that he’ll look to build on against the Raiders. Coach Andy Reid didn’t disclose his plans for Ward this weekend, but Ward said he expects to play a lot against Oakland. That could especially happen if cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) misses another game. Though Ward had a couple of pass interference calls and had receivers catch balls over him, the coaches liked the upgraded speed he brought to the position. He’ll likely be going up against WR Seth Roberts most frequently on Sunday.
No. 4 Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
27 years old, 6-3, 215 pounds, 5th season
After working through a slump earlier in the year, the Raiders quarterback is ending his season on a hot streak. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 5 against the Chargers, and he has 12 touchdown throws in that time period. While Carr hasn’t thrown interceptions, he has taken plenty of sacks. He was sacked just once in the win against the Broncos on Monday night, but prior to that, he was sacked five times against the Bengals and four times against the Steelers. Getting pressure on Carr will be a major key for the Chiefs’ defense to make the quarterback uncomfortable all afternoon.
No. 42 Karl Joseph, S
25 years old, 5-10, 205 pounds, 3rd season
While Carr is obviously the quarterback of the offense, Raiders coach Jon Gruden called third-year safety Karl Joseph the quarterback of the defense. Joseph has improved in the last month of the season, and against Denver, he recorded six tackles along with his second sack of the season. His other sack happened a week earlier in the loss to the Bengals. Against the Broncos, Joseph played every defensive snap, and Gruden called it Joseph’s best game as a Raider. This week, he’ll likely have the task of helping contain both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, something that will hardly be easy.
