Motivated by family, contract extension pleases Chiefs running back Damien Williams

Moments after learning he’d be in Kansas City for a couple more years, Damien Williams picked up the phone and dialed a familiar number.

On the other end of the line, his mom screamed as her son delivered the news.

He’d been given a two-year contract extension with a maximum value of $8.1 million.

“It’s a good feeling being able to make my family happy,” Williams said Friday afternoon.

His family, Williams added, was one of his primary motivations for locking in his future now.

“(My mom) came out here, and she says she loved it,” the running back said. “She wants to come back.

“That’s really why I did what I did and chose to do this right now. My family, they love it out here and they see I love it out here as well. So why not get it done?”

The Chiefs, for their part, have loved what Williams has brought to the table in his first year with the organization. Once almost exclusively a special teams player, Williams has made the most of his opportunity in the offense, with 338 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in the last four weeks.

“Damien’s really done a nice job for us,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “He was rewarded for that with a nice contract. It allows him to be on the football team here for a little bit here. I’m happy for him because he’s earned it. He’s gone out and played special teams and excelled on special teams. And was given an opportunity to play the running back position.”

Williams, who spent the first four years of his career in Miami, initially joined the Chiefs in the offseason on a one-year, $1.2 million contract with just $60,000 guaranteed. Despite coming off a shoulder injury, Williams impressed during training camp and earned a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster.

Williams played sparingly in the offense in the first few games and was primarily a special teams player through the bulk of the season. But Kareem Hunt’s unexpected release, coupled with Spencer Ware’s injury, pushed Williams into the spotlight in the last month.

After splitting the load with Ware in wins over Oakland and Baltimore, Williams started the next two games and averaged 6.5 yards per touch. Against Seattle, Williams had a career night with 103 yards on 13 carries and touchdown reception.

“At the end of the day, they took a shot on me this year, coming off an injury,” Williams said. “A lot of teams shied away from it and they didn’t shy away from it. They’re showing me that they’re not shying away from anything and to continue what I’m doing.”

A dynamic back, Williams has been a factor in both the running and receiving games lately. In the loss to the Chargers, Williams led the Chiefs in rushing and receiving, with 49 and 74 yards, respectively.

“I had an opportunity unfold in front of me,” Williams said. “I took the opportunity and I ran with it. And being able to prepare how it was, all year, every year, you know this was my fifth season, it’s not like I’m a young guy out here doing it. It’s something that I’ve been preparing for since my rookie year.”

For Williams, inking the extension with the Chiefs was something close to a dream scenario. After all, it’s not every day that a player has a chance to secure his spot with one of the NFL’s best offenses.

“You for sure don’t get to play with a guy like Pat,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, he’s great and everything he does and then everybody around him. I feel like Tyreek, the O-line, just everybody, it makes it great being here because you can have fun.”