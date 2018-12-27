Coming off career night, Chiefs running back Damien Williams inks two-year extension

The Chiefs appear to have found their replacement for Kareem Hunt.

After recording his first career 100-yard rushing game, running back Damien Williams inked a two-year, $8.1 million max deal, a league source told The Star.

Though he had a fumble, Williams rushed 13 times for 103 yards and had seven receptions for 37 yards in the loss to the Seahawks, continuing his rise since the dismissal of former rushing champion Hunt and injury to Spencer Ware.

“He was upset at himself, but then he got himself back and brought an energy throughout the game,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Williams after the fumble. “I think that is him and what he is all about. I’m proud of him for the way he has worked in and done a good job.”

Williams has scored at least one touchdown in the last three weeks, including a second-quarter touchdown catch against Seattle. In the previous week against the Chargers, Williams scored two rushing touchdowns.

The 26-year-old running back, who was coming off a shoulder injury when he joined the Chiefs in the offseason, had his first breakout game of the season in the overtime win against the Ravens, scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns.

“The last time I scored was when I played the Raiders when I was with Miami,” Williams said after the Chargers loss. “It means a lot being able to get in the end zone after an injury like the one I came off of. It feels good.”

Williams is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, and he has 205 yards for the season — a single-season high.

He also has 152 receiving yards on 22 catches.

Williams, who spent the first four years of his career in Miami, has 14 career touchdowns. Once his contract was up with the Dolphins, Williams signed with the Chiefs as a free agent. Evaluated by general manager Brett Veach as a potential situational starter, Williams’ initial contract was a one-year, $1.2 million contract with $60,000 guaranteed.

Since training camp, Williams has proven to be a solid insurance plan for the Chiefs, one that Kansas City had to cash in once Hunt was released a month ago.

“He did a heck of a job in Miami,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said recently. “Our scouting department has always kept an eye on him and knew all about him. Kid was a talented kid, he is who he is. He’s adjusted well, and he’s a part of the team.”