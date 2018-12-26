For first time since early October, this key offensive lineman practices with Chiefs

For the first time since early October, Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif pulled on pads and practiced.

After Duvernay-Tardif suffered a broken fibula in the Oct. 7 home game against Jacksonville, the early word was he’d return in a matter of weeks.

But a few days later, the Chiefs learned that he also had torn ankle ligaments and that would keep Duvernay-Tardif out longer.

The Chiefs placed the fifth-year pro who has started 43 of 46 career games on injured reserve. He’ll have 21 days from Wednesday to practice. Duvernay-Tardif can return or remain on IR through this week’s regular-season finale against Oakland at Arrowhead Stadium and the playoffs.

“We’ll bring him back gradually and see how he does,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Reaching game speed and experiencing game-type contact is the objective, Reid said.

“Getting him into as much football shape as he can get into this time of year,” Reid said. “And testing it against pro athletes, not trainers.”

This marks the second straight year Duvernay-Tardif has missed a chunk of a season with an injury. In 2017, he sat out four games with a knee injury.

After last season, Duvernay-Tardif graduated from medical school at McGill University in his native Montreal.

Also practicing on Wednesday were cornerback Kendall Fuller and running back Spencer Ware. They didn’t play in the Chiefs’ loss at Seattle on Sunday. Fuller was a game-time decision after having surgery on his hand two weeks ago.

“He actually thought he’d be ready to go, but he wasn’t feeling right,” Reid said.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has missed five of the last six games with a foot injury, didn’t practice on Wednesday but is making progress toward a return, Reid said. Watkins is no longer wearing a protective boot.