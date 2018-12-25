Chiefs

It all comes down to this, with Raiders looking to spoil Chiefs’ clinching party

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 25, 2018 12:00 PM

Andy Reid says Seahawks played better football in Chiefs loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Seattle Seahawks played better football in a 38-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night, December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said the Seattle Seahawks played better football in a 38-31 win over the Chiefs on Sunday night, December 23, 2018 at CenturyLink Field.
By

The Chiefs’ pushover opponent for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t play the part on Monday Night Football.

The Oakland Raiders handled the Denver Broncos 27-14 in what might be the final game for the silver and black at the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders remain in last place in the AFC West and share the conference’s worst record with the New York Jets at 4-11.

But the winning margin was their greatest of the season and quarterback Derek Carr ran his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 325. He hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 7.

“We haven’t won many games, but the people that know this football team know what is going inside here and know that there has been a really cool foundation that has been laid,” first-year coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game.

The Raiders undoubtedly are playing better football these days, with two victories in their last three games. But was Monday’s performance fueled by a possible farewell to the city? The Raiders are set to play in Las Vegas in 2020, but the team doesn’t have an agreement to play at the Oakland Coliseum, or anywhere else, yet, for 2019. The NFL wants an answer by February.

After the game, Carr, Gruden and others went to the Black Hole section of the stadium to shake hands and thank the fans.

The playoff-bound Chiefs bring a greater incentive into the game. They’ve had an opportunity to clinch the division and the top playoff seed in the AFC in each of the last two weeks. Both times they lost, most recently on Sunday Night Football at Seattle against the Seahawks.

This is it. Win, and the Chiefs finish 12-4 and get the prizes.

Lose, and their seeding will depend on the outcome of other games ... but the most likely scenario in this case would be a No. 5 seed.

“The last time checked, we are in a pretty good position here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I know it can become a woe-is-me thing … We have one game left here in the regular season and it’s important that we take care of business.”

The details

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When/where: 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: (CBS Ch. 5; KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 13 1/2

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

kansas-city-chiefs

kansas-city-chiefs

sam-mellinger

vahe-gregorian

local

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  