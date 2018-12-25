It all comes down to this, with Raiders looking to spoil Chiefs’ clinching party

The Chiefs’ pushover opponent for Sunday’s regular-season finale at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t play the part on Monday Night Football.

The Oakland Raiders handled the Denver Broncos 27-14 in what might be the final game for the silver and black at the Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders remain in last place in the AFC West and share the conference’s worst record with the New York Jets at 4-11.

But the winning margin was their greatest of the season and quarterback Derek Carr ran his streak of pass attempts without an interception to 325. He hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 7.

“We haven’t won many games, but the people that know this football team know what is going inside here and know that there has been a really cool foundation that has been laid,” first-year coach Jon Gruden told reporters after the game.

The Raiders undoubtedly are playing better football these days, with two victories in their last three games. But was Monday’s performance fueled by a possible farewell to the city? The Raiders are set to play in Las Vegas in 2020, but the team doesn’t have an agreement to play at the Oakland Coliseum, or anywhere else, yet, for 2019. The NFL wants an answer by February.

After the game, Carr, Gruden and others went to the Black Hole section of the stadium to shake hands and thank the fans.

The playoff-bound Chiefs bring a greater incentive into the game. They’ve had an opportunity to clinch the division and the top playoff seed in the AFC in each of the last two weeks. Both times they lost, most recently on Sunday Night Football at Seattle against the Seahawks.

This is it. Win, and the Chiefs finish 12-4 and get the prizes.

Lose, and their seeding will depend on the outcome of other games ... but the most likely scenario in this case would be a No. 5 seed.

“The last time checked, we are in a pretty good position here,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I know it can become a woe-is-me thing … We have one game left here in the regular season and it’s important that we take care of business.”

The details

Who: Raiders at Chiefs

When/where: 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: (CBS Ch. 5; KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 13 1/2