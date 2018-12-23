Report card: Chiefs didn’t have enough answers for Seattle Seahawks, or Russell Wilson

The Chiefs lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, and they suffered their third road loss in a 38-31 setback against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday Night Football.

Player of the game: Damien Williams rushed for 103 yards, and he caught 7 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs may have found a potential featured running back in this offense in Damien Williams.

Reason to mope: The Chiefs had a chance to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and make next week’s game a non-factor, but they couldn’t get the win.

Looking ahead: The Chiefs are still in position to clinch the division title as well as the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win at home next Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.





Report Card

Rushing offense: B. Damien Williams provided the majority of the offensive spark in the first half with 91 rushing yards. He surpassed 100 yards rushing in a game for the first time in his Chiefs career. Williams’ performance takes a hit because of a fumble deep in Chiefs territory that set up a Seahawks touchdown.

Passing offense: C+. The Seahawks did a good job of limiting opportunities for big plays in the passing game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found himself in the position of having to scramble and make plays on the run throughout the night. He was also off-target early in the game with several throws that cost the Chiefs big gains and/or points in some instances.

Rushing defense: D-. The Seahawks rushed for 67 yards on their opening possession of the game, including a 19-yard run by quarterback Russell Wilson and they gave up more than 200 rushing yards. The Chiefs gave up 126 yards on 24 first-half rushes (5.3 per carry) in the first half.

Passing defense: C-. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson didn’t have gaudy numbers, but he did throw for 3 touchdowns. Wilson also routinely kept plays alive with his legs and bought time to make crucial throws. The Chiefs’ secondary also committed several critical penalties to extend drives, set up touchdowns.

Special teams: B. Harrison Butker’s 54-yard field goal in the first quarter gave the Chiefs a small boost amid early offensive struggles. Marcus Kemp made a tremendous play to keep a ball from going into the end zone for a touchback on a punt, and Tremon Smith ripped off a 61-yard kickoff return late in the game as the Chiefs attempted to rally.

Coaching: C-. The defense started a pair of rookies in the defensive backfield, and then All-Pro safety Eric Berry wasn’t on the field for the most-critical time. The defense tried switching up to more aggressive calls from time to time, but Wilson took advantage of the vulnerabilities caused by that approach.

Offensively, the Chiefs offense wasn’t nearly as efficient as it had been in the past, particularly in the passing game. They didn’t seem to be able to create openings to take advantage of Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce as regularly as they did earlier in the season.