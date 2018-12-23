Chiefs to be without Ron Parker, Kendall Fuller against Seattle

The Chiefs’ secondary is going to be thinner than usual Sunday night in Seattle.
Starting cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Ron Parker are inactive. While Fuller had surgery on his hand on Dec. 13, Parker wasn’t listed on the injury report in the week leading up to Sunday’s primetime showdown.
Both Fuller and Parker practiced on Friday, though Fuller was limited.
With Fuller unavailable, rookie Charvarius Ward is the top candidate to get more playing time. Parker’s absence could mean more time for Jordan Lucas, who hasn’t been in the defensive rotation since Daniel Sorensen’s return from Injured Reserve. Without Parker, Eric Berry and Eric Murray are the likely starters vs. the Seahawks.
The Chiefs will also be without starting running back Spencer Ware for the second game in a row. Ware injured his hamstring against the Ravens and didn’t play against the Chargers, paving the way for Damien Williams to make his first start as a Chief.
As expected, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is also inactive.
The Seahawks will also be a little short in the secondary. Starting free safety Tedric Thompson is inactive.
Chiefs inactives
WR Sammy Watkins
CB Kendall Fuller
RB Spencer Ware
OL Kahlil McKenzie
OL Jimmy Murray
TE Deon Yelder
Seahawks inactives
RB Rashaad Peny
S Tedric Thompson
RB Bo Scarbrough
OT Germain Ifedi
DT Nazir Jones
DE Branden Jackson
