Chiefs

With Chargers loss, Chiefs one step closer to AFC West title and top seed

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 22, 2018 10:53 PM

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) argues a call against wide receiver Keenan Allen in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The Ravens won, 22-10. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS)
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) argues a call against wide receiver Keenan Allen in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The Ravens won, 22-10. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS) K.C. Alfred TNS
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) argues a call against wide receiver Keenan Allen in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. The Ravens won, 22-10. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS) K.C. Alfred TNS

The Chiefs moved a step closer to a third straight AFC West championship without playing on Saturday.

The Chiefs and Chargers entered the weekend with 11-3 records, the best in the AFC. But the Chargers fell to the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Saturday night, leaving the Chiefs with the AFC’s best record, at least for a day.

The Chiefs play at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night. If the Chiefs win, they’ll capture the AFC West and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Chiefs also will clinch the overall No 1 seed if they win and the Houston Texans lose to the Philadelphia Eagles or that game ends in a tie.

The Chiefs also will win the AFC West and have the No. 1 seed if they lose to the Seahawks and beat the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17.

According to fivethirtyeight.com, the Chiefs have a 97 percent chance to win the division and a 96 percent chance at a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Blair Kerkhoff

Blair Kerkhoff has covered sports for The Kansas City Star since 1989. 816-234-4730

  Comments  