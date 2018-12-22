Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Spencer Ware, LDT and Christmas movie rankings

It’s almost Christmas, which means if I’m not watching bad bowl games, I’m probably binging a bad Christmas movie.

In fact, as I write this, I’m watching A Christmas Kiss on Lifetime. I wish I could tell you that it’s a super compelling and heartwarming movie, but it’s on Lifetime, so you know that’s not the case. I won’t bore you with all the details, but just know that there’s a love triangle, and it centers around a Christmas party, an elevator kiss and an evil boss. Oscar-worthy stuff, I know.

I think I’ve given you guys a power ranking of my favorite Christmas songs or Christmas albums earlier this year, so now it’s time to give you my top-5 Christmas movies — I swear they aren’t as cheesy as A Christmas Kiss. Consider this my viewing guide gift to you: perfect for putting on to avoid rehashing the same awkward conversations you had with your family over Thanksgiving.

1. Love Actually (I love the storytelling and the opening in Heathrow Airport and Hugh Grant)





2. The Santa Clause (My parents’ favorite Christmas movie)

3. Home Alone (Did y’all see the google ad with Macaulay Culkin?)

4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Also my fiance’s favorite Christmas movie)

5. Miracle on 34th Street (The black and white version)

Feel free to tweet at me or email me with your favorite movies, or just to tell me that my taste in movies is trash. It’s fine, I’ve heard it before.

And now, your questions.

Brooke, will you please provide your thoughts, and any inside info you may be privy to, on who will be coming off IR (Watts or LDT) and when that might happen? Thanks in advance! — Nathan (@nathanbyrd12) December 20, 2018

Excellent way to ask nicely, Nathan. A+. If I had to guess, LDT is the guy who would come off of IR between those two. I haven’t seen Armani Watts even doing individual stuff, and earlier this week, I saw Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working on footwork and hand placement drills individually outside. Andy Reid said he’s coming along ahead of schedule, and that’s a huge thing. Protecting Patrick Mahomes is the biggest key for the Chiefs, and getting a veteran guy like LDT back would have a bigger (and more important) impact than bringing back a rookie DB — even one that’s showing plenty of promise.

Dr. # 76 ... working out quietly on his own. Possibly available for the playoffs? — David Vanzant (@mpandf) December 21, 2018

It wouldn’t surprise me to see him available for the playoffs.

What are the chances LDT plays in the divisional round? — Jon Small (@bostonchiefsfan) December 20, 2018

I give it 65 percent that he plays.

Is Spencer Ware trending towards playing this week or will it be D Williams backfield? — Bojo Ackah (@bOjO_LiVe) December 20, 2018

You know, I initially thought that Spencer Ware would be playing this week. But after seeing Friday’s injury report that lists Ware as doubtful, I get the sense that it’ll be the Damien Williams and Darrel Williams show. Typically this season, if a Chiefs player is listed as doubtful, he’s not going to play in the game (remember all those weeks Eric Berry was listed as doubtful?).

Will Spencer Ware reclaim his lead back role? What kind of split should we expect between he Damien Williams?



Thank you! — Patrick Johnson (@PattyJ38) December 20, 2018

If Ware was healthy, I think it could be an even split between the two guys. But this week, I think it’ll be 80 percent Damien Williams, 20 percent Darrel Williams.

Seeing as I will be going to my chiefs first ever regular season game, can I get “behind the scenes” with you? No? Ok, it was worth the shot! — Brian Bartfai (@MadDogHimself) December 21, 2018

Good job, good effort, Brian!

not a question, but a statement.



Patrick Mahomes is the league MVP. Period. He is more responsible for his teams success than any other lone player. Drew Brees is a nice story, and never won MVP. but he has a couple clunkers this season.



Even in a loss, Mahomes is outstanding — #BeatBama #BoomerSooner (@EZshop1) December 21, 2018

I agree with you. If I had a vote, Patrick Mahomes would get it.

Your opinion means a lot to me! Do the Chiefs get the 1 seed??? — Josh__Ferguson (@Josh__Ferguson) December 20, 2018

I go back and forth on it. I think the Chargers are surging at the right time, and I’m not sure how the Chiefs are going to respond to that loss. We haven’t seen this team have to bounce back from a bad loss this season. The locker rooms after the Patriots and Rams losses were still generally upbeat. For obvious reasons, the locker room post-Chargers wasn’t the same. If this team can put the loss completely behind them, then I like their odds. But I won’t know til I see them play Sunday. Helpful, I know.

Do what degree do you think Clark Hunt and Andy Reid know or sense fans' displeasure with Sutton. Not saying that it matters but I'm curious. — Tim (@timindous79) December 21, 2018

I’m sure they sense it to some degree — it’s impossible to miss right now. But I also think they’ve got tunnel vision on the season, and it’s not a problem that they can fix so late in the season. So I think they’re also tuning out the outside noise and will revisit it in the offseason.

What are the chances that the chiefs move on from Bob sutton at the end of the season — joe cuningham (@joey3210) December 20, 2018

I think the more games the defense costs them, the more likely it becomes. Right now, I think there’s about a 75 percent chance they end up going in a different direction with the defense next year. As Sam Mellinger wrote earlier this week, Bob Sutton just isn’t working in KC anymore.

What 5 WRs will be on the playoff roster? — @WoodbyTacklers (@woodbytacklers) December 20, 2018

Tyreek Hill, Chris Conley, Demarcus Robinson, Kelvin Benjamin, Sammy Watkins