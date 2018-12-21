Chiefs

Chiefs, Seahawks players to watch: Will Mitchell Schwartz keep his snap streak alive?

By Brooke Pryor

December 21, 2018 10:58 PM

Chiefs Mitchell Schwartz injured his knee Thursday against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that tackle Mitchell Schwartz injured his knee during Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and is day to day. Kendall Fuller also isn't practicing after surgery on his hand.



The Chiefs are taking on the Seahawks with the No. 1 seed still in their sights. Who should you keep an eye on Sunday night?

No. 71 Mitchell Schwartz, RT

29 years old, 6-5, 320 pounds, 7th season

It’s been a week of surprising news for the right tackle. First, Schwartz missed out on a Pro Bowl selection when the rosters were revealed Tuesday night. Then, coach Andy Reid announced that Schwartz would miss Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury sustained in the loss to the Chargers. Schwartz wasn’t a part of Reid’s postgame injury report, and he didn’t miss a snap. The ironman has a snap streak of more than 7,000, and any injury could put that in jeopardy. But after missing Wednesday’s practice, Schwartz returned on a limited basis on Thursday. He spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon and didn’t offer any specifics about the injury. He was seen later at practice with a brace on his right knee. Schwartz had a rocky game against the Chargers, but it’s one of the only blips in an otherwise stellar season.

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz thinks the reason he wasn't chosen as a starter for the Pro Bowl is because he doesn't play the more high profile left tackle position. He does see that coaches and teammates respect his playing.





No. 29 Eric Berry, S

29 years old, 6-0, 212 pounds, 9th season

Yes, Eric Berry is a player to watch again this week. And with good reason. He was limited to just 30 snaps against the Chargers, playing in only the first half. Neither he nor defensive coordinator Bob Sutton would reveal the plan for Berry this week, but it’s a safe bet that he’ll play more than 30 snaps. And the Chiefs will need him. Not only is Berry’s speed and physicality a difference maker — did you see his blitz on the second play of the Chargers game? — but his leadership on the field is irreplaceable. The Chiefs defense looked in sync in the first half with Berry directing his teammates. But after Berry left after halftime, the unit looked discombobulated and had rampant miscommunication issues. With the dual threat that quarterback Russell Wilson poses, having a healthy Berry playing the majority of the game will be a huge benefit for the Chiefs.

No. 32 Chris Carson, RB

24 years old, 5-11, 222 pounds, 2nd season

If ever there was a time for Reggie Ragland and the defense to make good on the training-camp promise to “stop that run,” this would be the game to do it. Second-year pro Chris Carson is on track to become the Seahawks first 1,000 rusher since Marshawn Lynch did it in 2014. Carson is just 87 yards away from hitting that goal. A week ago, he put up a career best 119 yards in 22 carries in the overtime loss to the 49ers. With six touchdowns, Carson is the Seahawks biggest threat on the ground. To be successful in Seattle, the Chiefs will have to find a way to not only slow him down, but also keep the Seahawks from chewing up clock.

No. 54 Bobby Wagner, LB

28 years old, 6-0 245 pounds

The Chiefs have faced some elite defensive players this year. Add Bobby Wagner to that list, and put him up toward the top. The four-time Pro Bowler was one of two Seahawks selected to the all-star game this year, and he’s in the midst of a pretty strong season. Two weeks ago, he scored on a 98-yard pick six. The Seahawks have been without some of their biggest defensive names in practice this week, but Wagner’s name has been absent from the injury report. The middle linebacker has 69 tackles, 1 sack, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and the lone interception this season.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

