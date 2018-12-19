Chiefs

Could ironman streak be in jeopardy for Chiefs’ Mitch Schwartz on Sunday in Seattle?

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 19, 2018 01:15 PM

A new name emerged on the Chiefs’ injury front Wednesday: right tackle MitchSchwartz.

Schwartz is “day-to-day” with a knee injury, coach Andy Reid said. He suffered the injury in the last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Schwartz hasn’t missed a game or a snap in his seven-year NFL career. He’s played in 110 games and his consecutive-snaps streak recently surpassed 7,000.

Schwatz was among five Chiefs named as Pro Bowl alternates on Wednesday, joining defensive end Chris Jones, linebacker Anthony Hitchens, punter Dustin Colquitt and kicker Harrison Butler.

Reid said wide receiver Sammy Watkins “is making progress” from a foot injury that caused him to miss the last three games, and that offensive lineman Cameron Erving will be limited in practice.

Watkins, Erving and running back Spencer Ware were on the inactive list for the Chiefs’ game last week.

The Chiefs play at the Seattle Seahawks this weekend on Sunday Night Football.

