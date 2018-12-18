Patrick Mahomes leads a group of six Chiefs Pro Bowl picks

Six Chiefs players were selected to represent the AFC as Pro Bowl players at their positions on Tuesday night. The group included four starters on offense.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce and fullback Anthony Sherman were all picked as starters, while left tackle Eric Fisher and outside linebacker Dee Ford were also selected.

Mahomes, Sherman, Fisher and Ford are first-time selections.

The Pro Bowl game take place on Jan. 27 in Orlando, Fla., and will be televised live on the ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Disney XD and simulcast on ABC. For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

At the end of fan voting, Mahomes collected the second-most votes overall, while Hill had 10th-most votes (second-most among wide receivers). Kelce and Sherman were the top vote-getters in the AFC at their respective positions. Fan voting makes up one-third of votes, while players and coaches voting also account for a third each.

Offensively, the Chiefs have scored 30 points or more in 10 games this season and rank first in the NFL in points per game (35.6), yards per game (427.3) and yards per play (6.78). They also rank second in net passing yards per game (312.9) and red-zone touchdown percentage (73.4 percent). They’ve set a franchise record for points in a season with 499 in 14 games, surpassing the previous record of 484 points set in 2003.

In his first full season as a starter, Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards (4,543), touchdown passes (45) and touchdown-to-interception differential (+34). He also ranks second in passer rating (114.8) and third in yards per attempt (8.80). Mahomes’ 45 touchdown passes ties Tom Brady for the third-most touchdown passes thrown through 14 games in NFL history.

Mahomes has already set the franchise single-season record, and he’s now one of six players to throw 45 touchdown passes or more in a season. His current streak of 11 game this season with a passer rating of 100 or better is also a franchise record.

Hill, who’d been a Pro Bowl selection the previous two seasons (once as a return specialists), has 78 catches for 1,304 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. His 20 catches of 25 yards or more leads all NFL receivers. He’s reached the 1,000-yard receiving benchmark for the third consecutive season.

Kelce, selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, has at least one catch in 77 straight games dating back to Week 1 of 2014. This season, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard plateau for receiving yards for the third consecutive year. Kelce also became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 80 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons. Though 14 games, he’s recorded career highs for receptions (93), receiving yards (1,220) and touchdown catches (10).

Sherman, a four-phase contributor on special teams, filled in as a backup tight end earlier this season. The eighth-year pro leads all NFL fullbacks in consecutive games played (94). Sherman has six catches for 77 yards and a receiving touchdown. On special teams, he has three tackles; he has also returned one kick for five yards and recovered a fumble.

Fisher has started all 14 games this season, and he’s allowed just two sacks in 516 pass attempts. A former first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fisher is in his sixth NFL season.

Ford, a dynamic edge rusher, has tallied career highs in tackles (45, 36 solo) and 11.5 sacks. Ford collected three sacks in Week 8 against Denver. The Chiefs’ first-round pick (23rd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft has been one of the top-rated edge rushers in the NFL this year.