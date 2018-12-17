‘Good chance’ Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller plays in Seattle after hand surgery

The Chiefs could have a key piece of their secondary available for the Sunday night showdown in Seattle.
Though cornerback Kendall Fuller had surgery on his hand after the loss to the Chargers, coach Andy Reid said there’s a “good chance” he’s able to play Sunday.
“He’s doing well,” Reid said Monday. “This is a short term thing. There’s a good chance he has an opportunity to play in the game coming up here.”
Fuller injured his right hand against Baltimore and played against the Chargers with a cast on before having surgery the next day. That was always the plan, Reid said, because the 10-day break between games would give Fuller a chance to heal.
Because Fuller already played with a cast on his hand — and grabbed an interception in the end zone — Reid believes he’ll still be effective against Seattle playing with a cast or protective equipment.
“He kind of had that going into the last game,” Reid said. “He was able to function pretty good.”
If Fuller can’t go, he’d likely be replaced with either rookie Tremon Smith or rookie Charvarius Ward.
“They’re making progress,” Reid said of his rookie corners. “We’d be OK there with some other guys there if he’s not there.”
Reid was also pleased with the progress of safety Eric Berry, who saw his first game action of the season in the first half against the Chargers. Reid said Berry would continue to build his practice and playing time.
“We’ll see how that disperses out there and what the plan will be for this coming week,” Reid said of managing Berry’s playing time. “The positive was that he came out feeling good. He was sore. He hadn’t played in a long time.”
Other than Fuller and Berry, the Chiefs have a couple of other injury concerns this week.
Reid said that the trio of lineman Cam Erving, wide receiver Sammy Watkins and running back Spencer Ware were all making progress. While Watkins is dealing with a foot injury sustained against the Browns on Nov. 4, both Erving and Ware ware working through injuries suffered against the Ravens. Erving injured his knee, and Ware tweaked his hamstring.
“He’s making progress with his hamstring,” Reid said of Ware. “That was the primary thing. He tweaked it. It’s not a severe hamstring, but it was just enough he couldn’t open up for the game. He’s making progress there. We’ll just have to see on that. Day-to-day.”
Reid said both Watkins and Erving were also day-to-day.
“Sammy’s continuing to make progress in the right direction.,” Reid said. “Can’t tell you exactly what his status is. ... Same thing with Cam. Cam is making good progress, so we’re feeling pretty good.”
Reid also gave an update on lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who fractured his fibula against the Jaguars. Though Duvernay-Tardif is out of his cast and in a walking boot, Reid said his lineman isn’t ready to come off of Injured Reserve yet.
“He’s not ready yet,” Reid said. “We’ll just see as we go down the road here how he’s doing. He’s a little bit ahead of schedule. We’ll just see where that takes him from here to either the end of the season or the playoffs. We’ll just have to see how he goes. Right now, he’s not ready to go.”
