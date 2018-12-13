Chiefs

Eric Berry active for Thursday night, Chargers’ top running backs are not

By Brooke Pryor

December 13, 2018 06:09 PM

Andy Reid says Eric Berry may play Thursday night against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
By

It’s official: Eric Berry is active.

For the first time since Week 1 of the 2017 season, the safety will take the field for the Chiefs. Berry, who missed last season because of an Achilles tear and the majority of this season because of a sore heel, is expected to start the Thursday night game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Three season ago, Berry also made his home debut on a Thursday night. On Sept. 17, 2015, Berry played his first game back from cancer at Arrowhead. The Chiefs also wore red-on-red that night, but lost to Denver 31-24.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist) is also active. Hill was listed as questionable, but he all but guaranteed he would play in this game after the overtime win against the Ravens.

New additions to the Chiefs, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Charcandrick West, are also active Thursday night. It’s the first time this season both have been active for Kansas City.

While Berry and Hill are active, the Chiefs will be without running back Spencer Ware (hamstring/shoulder) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot), among others. Somewhat surprisingly, linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is inactive.

For the Chargers, running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler won’t be active. Ekeler (neck/concussion) was ruled out before the game, but Gordon was a gametime decision. Gordon has now missed three games because of a neck sprain.

With Gordon and Ekeler out, the Chargers running back duties will fall to rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. Jackson has 27 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown this season.

Chiefs inactives

WR Sammy Watkins

RB Spencer Ware

OL Cam Erving

WR Gehrig Dieter

OL Kahlil McKenzie

TE Deon Yelder

LB Tanoh Kpassagnon

Chargers inactives

RB Melvin Gordon

RB Austin Ekeler

DE Chris Landrum

C Cole Toner

TE Sean Culkin

WR Dylan Cantrell

NT Brandon Mebane

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage

If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

  Comments  