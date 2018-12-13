Eric Berry active for Thursday night, Chargers’ top running backs are not

It’s official: Eric Berry is active.
For the first time since Week 1 of the 2017 season, the safety will take the field for the Chiefs. Berry, who missed last season because of an Achilles tear and the majority of this season because of a sore heel, is expected to start the Thursday night game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
Three season ago, Berry also made his home debut on a Thursday night. On Sept. 17, 2015, Berry played his first game back from cancer at Arrowhead. The Chiefs also wore red-on-red that night, but lost to Denver 31-24.
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist) is also active. Hill was listed as questionable, but he all but guaranteed he would play in this game after the overtime win against the Ravens.
New additions to the Chiefs, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Charcandrick West, are also active Thursday night. It’s the first time this season both have been active for Kansas City.
While Berry and Hill are active, the Chiefs will be without running back Spencer Ware (hamstring/shoulder) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot), among others. Somewhat surprisingly, linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon is inactive.
For the Chargers, running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler won’t be active. Ekeler (neck/concussion) was ruled out before the game, but Gordon was a gametime decision. Gordon has now missed three games because of a neck sprain.
With Gordon and Ekeler out, the Chargers running back duties will fall to rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome. Jackson has 27 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown this season.
Chiefs inactives
WR Sammy Watkins
RB Spencer Ware
OL Cam Erving
WR Gehrig Dieter
OL Kahlil McKenzie
TE Deon Yelder
LB Tanoh Kpassagnon
Chargers inactives
RB Melvin Gordon
RB Austin Ekeler
DE Chris Landrum
C Cole Toner
TE Sean Culkin
WR Dylan Cantrell
NT Brandon Mebane
