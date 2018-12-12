Chiefs

Berry, Hill listed as questionable on Chiefs’ final injury report, two others doubtful

By Brooke Pryor

December 12, 2018 04:19 PM

Andy Reid says Eric Berry may play Thursday night against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says there may be a chance that Chiefs' safety Eric Berry will play on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.
All signs point to Eric Berry and Tyreek Hill playing against the Chargers on Thursday night.

Both are listed as questionable on the Chiefs final injury report of the week, but a hype video prominently featuring Berry suggests he’ll be making his season debut in the primetime matchup. The Chiefs are also wearing the red on red uniforms, which are a noted favorite of Berry.

Hill, who injured his heel and wrist against the Ravens, is expected to play, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Coach Andy Reid said as much in his press conference Monday.

“I’m sure he’s sore this morning, but if I was a betting man, I’d probably say that he’d play,” Reid said of Hill. “He loves to play the game.”

While both Berry and Hill are listed as questionable in the injury report, running back Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) and left guard Cam Erving (knee) are designed as doubtful and wide receiver Sammy Watkins is out. If Ware doesn’t play, running back Damien Williams is slated to get the start.

Williams scored two touchdowns against the Ravens on Sunday and played in 50 percent of the offensive snaps.

After Erving injured his knee against the Ravens, lineman Jeff Allen filled in for him and played in 67 percent of the offensive snaps.

The Chargers will be without at least one key running back in Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion), while Melvin Gordon (knee) is listed as questionable. Gordon sprained his knee against the Cardinals and has missed two games.

Tight end Sean Culkin and cornerback Trevor Williams are also out for the Chargers, while veteran nose tackle Brandon Mebane is still away from the team dealing with a personal issue and is listed as doubtful. He also didn’t play against the Bengals.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

