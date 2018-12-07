Chiefs Twitter Q&A: Where have you gone, Tanoh Kpassagnon?

Man, what a week.

As I write this, it’s been exactly seven days since I saw the TMZ link to the footage from the Cleveland hotel hallway as I left the Chiefs’ locker room, and so much has happened in that time. The team moved on from Kareem Hunt, and eventually, we will too. But it’s not going to happen overnight, nor should it.

There are still important questions to be answered: Did the Chiefs try to get Hunt counseling? How can they educate current and future players to make sure it doesn’t happen again? Why didn’t the NFL talk to Hunt? On and on.

I believe we’ll get answers to some of those questions. It’s my mission to get answers to those questions, no longer how long it takes me.

This is the third domestic violence or violence against women story I’ve covered in the last three years. I started out with running back Joe Mixon’s punch in Norman, then covered then-OU wide receiver Dede Westbrook’s domestic violence arrests in Texas. And now this. Every one of these incidents is horrific and inexcusable. And yet they keep happening. So how do we stop them? How do we stop the violence against women? Is it education? Is it harsher punishment? Is it using better investigatory practices when something is reported to the NFL? Is it all of the above?

I don’t have the answers. I wish I did. I’m just tired of writing about the same problems again and again without any significant changes.

And with that, I’ll hop off my soapbox and get to the nitty gritty of your Twitter questions.

Why haven't we seen much of Tanoh Kpassagnon? All of sudden he isn't getting any defensive snaps and very few special teams snaps...seems odd. — Ellen Tolsma (@ellen_tolsma) December 4, 2018

Defensive coordinator Bob Sutton was asked about this on Thursday. This is what he had to say: “Obviously, we’re going pretty good here with Justin and Dee and I think Breeland Speaks has done a good job in there. TK’s just kind of got a little less reps than he’s had. I think we rotate them through, but sometimes the game doesn’t, sometimes the personnel doesn’t allow us to do it all the time. But he’s done a good job for us”

So translation: The Chiefs just like what Houston, Ford and Speaks have been doing more than what Kpassagnon’s been able to do. From my perspective, it seems like he was never really able to bounce back after that would-be sack in Chicago. That’s been his defining play all year and there hasn’t been another moment even close to that noteworthy. It’s interesting how things shake out.

Status of Berry will he play Sunday and or Thursday — Josh__Ferguson (@Josh__Ferguson) December 4, 2018

I think he’ll play on a snap count for Sunday and be full go on Thursday if there’s not a setback.

I assume the Chiefs are using Tyreek as QB vs defense in practice this week to simulate Ravens QB Jackson’s speed. Any good stories from those battles? — Alex Sleeker (@sleek67) December 7, 2018

You know, I hadn’t heard that, but it’s an interesting theory. He would be the best guy on the team to simulate Jackson’s speed. Sadly, no good stories to pass along on that front.

Will the Chiefs use a spy on Lamar Jackson, and if so who? — Eric Hillner (@emh1729) December 5, 2018

It’s not a bad idea. If they were to go that route, I think Dorian O’Daniel would be the man for the job because of his speed. But I don’t know that they’ll actually do it. When asked if this would be more of a Dorian O’Daniel game than Reggie Ragland game, Sutton said, “not necessarily.” So that’s helpful.

Sammy Watkins practicing yet? — KingStrong (@King_DKP) December 5, 2018

I’m glad I didn’t answer this question earlier today because I would’ve been wrong — which journalists aren’t ever, obviously. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, but he “tweaked” his foot on Thursday, according to coach Andy Reid. After reaggravating it, Watkins didn’t practice on Friday, and he’s listed as doubtful for Sunday. I’d say there’s virtually zero chance he plays on Sunday or Thursday. It sounds like the Chiefs are resting him and trying to get him as healthy as possible for the playoff run.

Why do you think Bob Sutton prefers to only play boundary corners instead of letting them handcuff #1s in any of our different personnel packages based on matchups? From base 3-4 to dime? — Cmac316 (@CeeMac316) December 5, 2018

For this question, I’m bringing in a guest star to the Twitter Q&A: our resident X’s and O’s expert, Lynn Worthy:

The Chiefs keep their corners on sides of the field as opposed to designated field corner or boundary corner. The only corner who moves around is Kendall Fuller because he’s the starter on the left side, but he’s also the designated nickel corner who defends the slot receiver regardless of side. In the past, Sutton has spoke to not having corners “travel” in coverage as simply being a philosophical choice. Extrapolating a little bit, it does stand to reason that guys get used to reading formations and recognizing tendencies based off one position/one side of the field.

As a Raiders (& NCCU) fan.... was loss of Hunt a big factor in closeness of final score? — yung latte (@BrocCityGuru) December 4, 2018

I think so. I think not only did it somewhat affect the game plan because Hunt’s dismissal happened so close to the game, but it also was a distraction in the locker room, even with the resolution to move past it.





Obviously the trickle of K. Hunt violence stories has become a fountain, so...did anyone in the organization try to get him into counseling? This organization has had a history of violent players in the community, even one murder/suicide. — Larry Williams (@lwnewstart) December 4, 2018

That’s what we’re trying to figure out. Hunt told ESPN’s Lisa Salters that he hadn’t sought counseling. Hopefully we’re about to talk with team CEO Clark Hunt after Sunday’s game and get some more clarification on this.

Does Darrel Williams have a shot at the starting job? I saw a comment that the team wanted to get him involved, but he didn't get enough reps leading into this past Sunday with the short notice. — DoJo (@kilikkun) December 4, 2018

Not this season. I think he’s too green to get the starting nod, especially with Damien Williams, Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West on the roster. But he’s a work-in-progress back and I think he should at least get more reps with the departure of Hunt. With a full week of practice to work him into the game plan more, I would expect to see him a little more often against the Ravens.

Will Chankandrick West be active this week? — KG Krostue (@kgkrost) December 4, 2018

I kind of doubt it. While Andy Reid said West was in good shape, both he and Dave Toub pointed out that West wasn’t in football shape. And that’s an important difference. I think at the earliest, he could be active against the Chargers. .

Do you think the Chiefs will go after a RB in the draft or re-sign Ware? Both? — Stephen Stark (@housestarkkc) December 4, 2018

I think they could do both. But Hunt’s departure definitely means they’ll be in the market for a running back in the offseason. They had success identifying Hunt’s talent in the third round, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they look for another under-the-radar guy like that this year.

What restaurants did you eat at while in oakland? — Big Time Timmy Jim (@BTTJKC) December 4, 2018

In n Out, the hotel bar and the Ghiradelli factory. Didn’t need anywhere else.