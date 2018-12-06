Chiefs

Cleats with a cause: Here are the shoes Chiefs will wear to support their charities

By Blair Kerkhoff

December 06, 2018 11:25 AM

A selection of Chiefs’ players “My Cause My Cleats” for 2018

Several Kansas City Chiefs players will be wearing special cleats over the next few games that draw attention to causes they support. The 2018 My Cause My Cleats program gives players a chance to wear them before and during games.
The Chiefs will join other NFL teams showcasing causes that are important to them with custom cleats during Week 13 games as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Among the 800 players across the NFL who are participating, and their causes, are: punter Dustin Colquitt’s Team Smile, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins’ juvenile diabetes and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Team Luke and Hope for Minds.

Players will have the opportunity to raise money for their cause by auctioning their cleats on the NFL Auction website. Fans can bid on game-issued player cleats.

Chiefs players can wear the cleats for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium and next Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Players can wear the cleats during the game or in warmups.

