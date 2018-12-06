Cleats with a cause: Here are the shoes Chiefs will wear to support their charities

The Chiefs will join other NFL teams showcasing causes that are important to them with custom cleats during Week 13 games as part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign.
Among the 800 players across the NFL who are participating, and their causes, are: punter Dustin Colquitt’s Team Smile, defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins’ juvenile diabetes and quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ Team Luke and Hope for Minds.
Players will have the opportunity to raise money for their cause by auctioning their cleats on the NFL Auction website. Fans can bid on game-issued player cleats.
Chiefs players can wear the cleats for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium and next Thursday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Players can wear the cleats during the game or in warmups.
