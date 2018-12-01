Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt loses Under Armour endorsement: report

Athletic apparel and sneaker giant Under Armour has reportedly cut ties with running back Kareem Hunt less than 24 hours after the Chiefs announced they’ll release Hunt in the aftermath of TMZ Sports having released video of him shoving and kicking a woman during an incident in a Cleveland hotel.

Under Armour, a Baltimore-based company, confirmed that it has “parted ways” with Hunt on Saturday, according to Baltimore Business Journal reporter Holden Wilen.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie for the Chiefs in 2017, had been featured in at least one online advertisement sponsored by Bleacher Report and Under Armour that dubbed him as “unstoppable” following his breakout rookie season.

The ad touted his rise from three-star recruit with few scholarship offers out of high school to Pro Bowl NFL running back in his first season. Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards last season.

The Chiefs announced Friday night that they’d release Hunt, 23, after the video surfaced of the February 2018 incident. While some details about the incident had previously been reported, the video had not been seen publicly until Friday afternoon.

Two police reports were produced by the Cleveland Police Department pertaining to an incident on Feb. 10. No charges were filed. In one report, 19-year-old Abigail Ottinger was listed as a suspect, and in another Hunt was listed as a suspect.

The video released Friday, which did not include audio, shows Hunt shoving the woman, who hits Hunt in the face. Despite another man’s attempt to intervene and restrain Hunt, he charged toward the woman and appeared to knock two people over with a shove, including the woman. At the end of the video, Hunt kicked the woman as she crouched on the ground.

Both the NFL and the Chiefs said they also had not seen the video until Friday.

The NFL announced it had placed Hunt on the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Friday, and the league added it will review the “new information made public today” in the investigation it first opened in February. Hunt cannot practice or play in games for any NFL team while on the exempt list.

Minutes after the NFL’s announcement, the Chiefs released a statement.

“Earlier this year, we were made aware of an incident involving running back Kareem Hunt,” The statement read. “At that time, the National Football League and law enforcement initiated investigations into the issue. As part of our internal discussions with Kareem, several members of our management team spoke directly to him. Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact. We are releasing Kareem immediately.”

This season, Hunt had accounted for 1,202 yards from scrimmage (824 rushing, 378 receiving) and 14 touchdowns in 11 games.