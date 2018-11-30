Larry Johnson scolds Kareem Hunt: ‘I was a perfect example of what NOT to do’

Former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson, who was accused of violence against women during his years in Kansas City, took to social media to relay a message to Kareem Hunt.

From Johnson’s Twitter account: “I thought I made myself painfully clear!!!!

“I thought I was a perfect example of what NOT to do!!!!

“I thought by speaking aloud about my pitfalls that players after me could see these situations before they’d happen.

“REALLY F---ING UPSET KAREEM…..”

Video of Hunt, obtained and published by TMZ Sports on Friday, is related to a February 2018 altercation at Hunt’s hotel apartment in Cleveland. The video shows Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in the hallway.

As a member of the Chiefs, Johnson was charged in 2003 with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor domestic battery for waving a gun during an argument with a former girlfriend at his home. The charges were dropped when Johnson agreed to participate in a domestic violence diversion program.

Two years later, Johnson was accused of pushing a woman to the ground at Kansas City bar. The charges were dropped when the woman didn’t appear in court.

He was released by the Chiefs in 2009, leaving as the franchise’s career rushing leader. In recent years, Johnson has made public appearances, apologizing for his bad behavior and trying to get back “in the good graces” of Chiefs fans.

“It was going to take a lot of time and soul-searching and me owning up to the problems I caused in (Kansas City),” Johnson said during an interview at Chiefs training game in August. “That was one thing: I wanted to get back in the good graces. Not because I had to, but because I wanted to. I missed the purity of hanging out with kids, signing autographs. You like seeing people happy.”

