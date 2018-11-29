Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones tells the crowd to get louder in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones tells the crowd to get louder in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s football game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 11, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

Another AFC player of the month award for a Chiefs defensive player

By Blair Kerkhoff

bkerkhoff@kcstar.com

November 29, 2018 11:39 AM

When Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford won AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October, defensive end Chris Jones paid attention.

“I’m like, I got to get me one,” Jones said. “I went and told Dee I’m going to get this one this month.”

Sure enough, Jones followed Ford’s monthly honor with one of his own. He’s won the AFC honor for November, the league announced on Thursday.

“It’s a competitive thing,” Jones said. “That’s what we have on this defense, a bunch of guys who are hard-working and competitive.”

Jones, the first Chiefs defensive lineman to win the monthly award since Jared Allen in 2007, finished November with 12 tackles, including six tackles for loss, five sacks, three deflected passes and one forced fumble. He’s recorded at least one sack in seven straight games. The team record is eight.

Jones has nine sacks this season, matching Ford for the team lead. The Chiefs rank third in the NFL with 36 sacks.

In other categories, the numbers aren’t as encouraging. The Chiefs head into Sunday’s game at the Oakland Raiders ranked 30th in yards per game allowed (414.7) and 28th in points allowed (26.7).

Jones is the third Chiefs player to win a monthly award. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

