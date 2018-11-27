Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes surprises youth team at shopping event in Kansas

People typically refer to the “Patrick Mahomes Effect” in a football context. The record-setting beginning to his career as a starting quarterback has elevated expectations on the field, injected a seemingly boundless amount of excitement to the Chiefs’ fan base and the city and turned the second-year pro into a rock star locally.

For Adrion Roberson on Tuesday night, the Mahomes Effect took on an even more powerful and wonderful form, evident in the way the faces of 15 youth football players lit up and their eyes twinkled. Meanwhile, Roberson, the CEO and co-founder of KC United Youth Sports and Education Initiative had to fight back tears starting to form in his eyes.

“Most of the time where we’re from, kids don’t get this, for kids who come from hard places to see that people care about them,” Roberson said between sniffles and working around a catch in his throat before trailing off.

Mahomes surprised the players, coaches and parents who’d been lured to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Leawood, for a “shopping event.” They had no idea that Mahomes would be the surprise guest until he came out from behind the backdrop in front of which they’d gathered for a group photo. They were all wearing wigs meant to mimic Mahomes’ haircut.

“I was that little kid, I was the one that was looking up to athletes and getting to see them and getting to be a part of it and I remember those experiences,” said Mahomes, whose father played Major League Baseball. “I know how much it means for every single kid, just to be around and (them) get to see that I’m just a normal dude too.”





While the team was taking the picture, Mahomes slipped in from behind and into the picture with them. He then greeted the players and coaches and presented a $5,000 check to Roberson for KC United as part of Dick’s Sports Matter program. The program, started in 2014, aims to raise money and awareness about the importance of and lack of funding for youth sports.





Each of the players received an $125 gift card to use in the store, and Mahomes joined them and acted as a Pied Piper of sorts as the group paraded around and picked out items from the shelves and racks. The Sports Matter program paid for the donation as well as the gift cards.

Ja’mon Carpenter, 12, a wide receiver from Kansas City, Mo., said he recognized Mahomes’ voice right away when he slid into the picture. Carpenter had been part of a group that played at Arrowhead Stadium during halftime of a home game this season.





“I knew it was somebody special because one of the ladies filming fell to the floor,” Carpenter said.





The slenderly built Carpenter, who’d colored his hair blond and sported a Mahomes-style headband, was enormously excited to tell his brother and two sisters that he’d met the Chiefs’ quarterback when he got home.





Mahomes, wearing a red Adidas hooded sweatshirt, seemed just like a big kid with a shopping basket in his hand as he toured the store and perused merchandise. At one point, he even told some of the players to get a football when several said they could throw it farther than he.

Roberson, also a pastor at Berean Fellowship Church in Kansas City, Mo., said he hoped the event will be something the children never forget and serves as a source of hope for them. He also lauded KC United commissioner Marc Moten and sports director Paul Jones for their work to get the youth organization, which recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary, up and running.

The organization based in Kansas City, Kan., partnered with Central Midwest Conference and Champions League to form approximately 30 youth football teams this past year. They also have youth cheerleading teams, and Roberson has aspirations of expanding into more sports.

“We just want to keep dreaming,” Roberson said. “Our thing is let’s keep dreaming for Wyandotte County. We’re the quote-unquote worst healthiest county in the state. Everything is negative when you hear about Wyandotte County, but when you see this you see the kids, you see the families — Jackson County too, we’ve got Kansas City, Missouri in this — you see a lot of positive in these babies right here.”

Despite the success Mahomes has had on the field this season and the attention he’s garnered off the field for making the Chiefs a potential Super Bowl contender, he still hasn’t fully grasped how important a figure he’s quickly become to local fans.

“To me it still hasn’t hit me,” Mahomes said. “It’s still awesome for me just to be here and see those faces, see the excited look that they have. It really is a cool opportunity. The people really embrace me in this community and I embrace them as much as well.”

The impact may not have hit Mahomes yet, but it certainly hit Roberson, who called the look in the faces of his players “what we live for.”

Roberson’s final message had a very specific audience as he looked into a camera and said, “I’m going to say this to the Chiefs offensive line. Y’all keep him (Mahomes) healthy.”