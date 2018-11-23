Report: Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill appealing fine for taunting against LA Rams

Chief wide receiver Tyreek Hill received a $10,026 fine from the NFL for his signature peace sign hand gesture at the end of his 73-yard touchdown catch on Monday night, according to ProFootballTalk.com. Hill, who surpassed 1,000-yards receiving for the second consecutive season on Monday, will appeal the fine, according to the report.

Hill posted a career-high 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-51 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football at the LA Memorial Coliseum. The performance marked his fourth 100-yards receiving game of the season as well as his fourth multi-touchdown game. He’s already tallied a single-season career-high 11 touchdown receptions through 11 games.

Don't have a KC Star subscription? Help support our sports coverage If you already subscribe to The Star, thanks for your support. If not, our digital sports-only subscription is just $30 per year. It's your ticket to everything sports in Kansas City ... and beyond, and helps us produce sports coverage like this. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fine came as a result of Hill’s personal foul penalty for taunting when the speedster flashed the peace sign at Rams safety Lamarcus Joyner as he crossed the goal line on his fourth-quarter catch-and-run.

Hill, who avoided a fine for climbing into the stands and taking control of a CBS television camera and filming his teammates after a touchdown receptions, has regularly given the peace sign when getting free for a long reception or punt return. This time, the fact that the defender was closing on him seemed to draw the flag.

The Chiefs have a bye this week before playing at the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 2.